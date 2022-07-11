UNWTO extends invitation for Regional Commission for Africa meeting

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretariat extended invitations to participants of the 65th Regional Commission for Africa meeting.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretariat extended invitations to participants of the 65th Regional Commission for Africa meeting to be held in northern Tanzania’s tourist city of Arusha early in October.

The UNWTO presented its compliments to Members of the Commission for Africa and Affiliate Members from the region, inviting them on behalf of the government of Tanzania to participate in the meeting.

The UNWTO Secretariat said through its invitation notice seen this week that the meeting to be held from October 5-7, 2022, will be followed by a forum bearing the theme of “Rebuilding Africa’s Tourism Resilience for Inclusive Socio-Economic Development.”

In compliance with the United Nations (UN) system’s environmental protection policy, the working documents will not be distributed on paper at the venue of the event, and the delegates were requested to bring with them copies of the documents, read the UNWTO’s invitation notice.

UNWTO Director for Africa, Ms. Elsie Grandcourt, visited Tanzania this week to assess preparations for the meeting then expressed her satisfaction on preparations for the event. Ms. Grandcourt said that UNWTO was satisfied with Tanzania’s high stage of preparation in hosting the event.

“We are much confident through our assessment and what we have seen, particularly the smart approach employed in Tanzania’s methodology of preparing the forthcoming UNWTO meeting,” she said.

The UNWTO delegation assessed hotels, lodging facilities, and health measures taken by Tanzania and are satisfied with preparations now taking place to host about 300 delegates in Tanzania’s northern safari capital.

She said the UN has a lot to learn from Tanzania as far as peace and security is concerned being a prerequisite for hosting the Commission for Africa Meeting.

The UNWTO Secretary General, Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, will attend the meeting among African ministers for tourism and other stakeholders in tourism across the African continent.

The African tourism ministers from 54 countries are expected to establish a new narrative for a tourism development platform across the African continent.

The decision to endorse Tanzania as the candidate to host the 65th UNWTO Commission for Africa Meeting next year was made at the 64th UNWTO Commission for Africa Meeting that was held in Sal Island of Cape Verde last year.

“We have discussed about the 65th meeting of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to be held in Tanzania which would put this nation on the tourism map,” former Tanzania Minister for Tourism, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro, said.

During the first day of the conference, Tanzania is expected to showcase its several opportunities available in tourism, then expose its tourist attractions in order to entice tourists to come and visit.

Since 1975, Tanzania has been a member of the UN tourism body, among the leading tourist destinations in Africa, mostly in wildlife safaris.

