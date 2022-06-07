UNWTO Executive Council Session ongoing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabia Minister of Tourism HE Ahmed Al Khateeb posted to his Twitter profile today:

Delighted to welcome leaders from around the world to #Jeddah for the 116th Session of the UNWTO Executive Council – and share the sights of historic AlBalad. Together, we will encourage our partners, drive global recovery and forge a pathway to a better future.

Currently, the UNWTO Executive Council meeting is ongoing at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili is full of hope, according to his tweet facilitated by his top advisor Anita Mendiratta

Full of hope. That’s how I feel after today’s UNWTOEC, next to leaders firmly committed to follow

UNWTO’s vision for tourism’s recovery. There’s only one way: cooperation, innovation, and investment. UNWTO is your partner in our shared goal toward positive transformation.

Officially opened at 10.00 today and after two busy council sessions, Tuesday ended with a spectacular Saudi Arabia Style Gala Dinner at the Jeddah Yacht Club.

The meeting of UNWTO tourism readers will end Wednesday with a session entitled: Thematic session on “Tourism Futures – New Governance and Advocacy”

An optimistic Tourism Barometer report on the Future of Tourism was released by UNWTO two days ago.

For the 116th session, UNWTO submitted the following documents for discussion.

List of participants for the ongoing UNWTO Executive Council session in Jeddah.