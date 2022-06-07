UNWTO Executive Council Session ongoing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabia Minister of Tourism HE Ahmed Al Khateeb posted to his Twitter profile today:
Delighted to welcome leaders from around the world to #Jeddah for the 116th Session of the UNWTO Executive Council – and share the sights of historic AlBalad. Together, we will encourage our partners, drive global recovery and forge a pathway to a better future.
Currently, the UNWTO Executive Council meeting is ongoing at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili is full of hope, according to his tweet facilitated by his top advisor Anita Mendiratta
Full of hope. That’s how I feel after today’s UNWTOEC, next to leaders firmly committed to follow
UNWTO’s vision for tourism’s recovery. There’s only one way: cooperation, innovation, and investment. UNWTO is your partner in our shared goal toward positive transformation.
Officially opened at 10.00 today and after two busy council sessions, Tuesday ended with a spectacular Saudi Arabia Style Gala Dinner at the Jeddah Yacht Club.
The meeting of UNWTO tourism readers will end Wednesday with a session entitled: Thematic session on “Tourism Futures – New Governance and Advocacy”
An optimistic Tourism Barometer report on the Future of Tourism was released by UNWTO two days ago.
For the 116th session, UNWTO submitted the following documents for discussion.
- Provisional Programme (CE/116/prog. rev.2)
- Provisional list of participants
- Info Note (CE/116/Note Inf. rev.2)
- Program – Thematic session: “Tourism Futures – New Governance and Advocacy”
- Background Note – Thematic session: “Tourism Futures – New Governance and Advocacy”
- Report of the Programme and Budget Committee (CE/116/PBC)
- 1. Provisional agenda (CE/116/1 prov.)
- 2. Communication of the Chair (CE/116/2)
- 3(a) Current trends of international tourism (CE/116/3(a))
- 3(b) Implementation of the General Programme of Work (CE/116/3(b) rev.2)
- 3(c) Report on the financial situation of the Organization (CE/116/3(c) rev.1)
- 3(d) Human resources report (CE/116/3(d) rev.2)
- 4(a) Report on the current status of the UNWTO Regional Office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (CE/116/4(a))
- 4(b) Legal and operational framework for the establishment of UNWTO Regional Offices (CE/116/4(b))
- 5(a) Communication of the Chair of the Board of the Affiliate Members (CE/116/5(a) rev.1)
- 5(b) Report of the Committee on Matters related to Affiliate Membership (CE/116/5(b))
- 6. Place and dates of the 117th and 118th sessions of the Executive Council (CE/116/6)
- Model credentials letter
- Model credentials letter for representation (proxy format)
