International Students contribute a significant portion of the travel and tourism industry in the United States, generating $43.8 billion for the economy and supporting 378,175 U.S. jobs. The Trump administration declared war on portions of this lucrative business.

The ban by the US Government against International students has just been blocked by a US Federal judge, but just for now.

Mona Naffa, a WTN hero, said: I just watched a report on France 24 about restrictions on enrolling foreign students at Harvard and the implications of initiatives like Project 2025—appalling,” said Mona Naff, an American living in Jordan.

She said, “Education should be a platform for open dialogue, storytelling, and the free exchange of ideas. Unfortunately, efforts like those from the Heritage Foundation appear to take a direction that limits creativity and stifles freedom of expression, as a daughter of an educator who came to America on a scholarship to Columbia University and Berkeley and taught for 40 plus years because he loved empowering the minds of his students all while allowing for free speech and dialogue!”

In a move to restrict foreign student enrollment, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation suspending entry into the U.S. for foreign nationals seeking to study or participate in exchange programs at Harvard University. This action effectively restricts foreign students from accessing the F, M, and J visas required for international student visas.

International students make a significant contribution to the US economy through their spending on tuition, living expenses, and other activities. In the 2023-2024 academic year, they contributed $43.8 billion and supported 378,175 U.S. jobs. Their spending generates revenue for universities, local businesses, and the broader economy.

Presidential Proclamation Suspends Entry of Foreign Nationals Seeking to Enroll at Harvard – CUPA-HR On June 4, 2025, President Trump issued a presidential proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals who seek to enter the United States to begin a course of study, conduct research, or participate in an exchange visitor program at Harvard University. The proclamation invokes sections 212(f) and 215(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act and is set to expire six months from the date of issuance unless extended.

Jeff Greene

Hearing voices like Jeff Greene underscores and undermines the urgent need to safeguard educational spaces as safe places for innovation, diverse perspectives, and meaningful discussion.

Jeff Greene is an American real estate entrepreneur. He is a member of the Democratic Party and was a candidate in the 2010 Senate election primaries in Florida.

Project 2025 in the United States poses a threat to the foundation of free speech, aiming to stifle creativity and hinder open dialogue in education. It’s a step back. Project 2025 could undermine the U.S. System of checks and balances and lead to the creation of an imperial presidency.

Many individuals involved in Project 2025 have ties to the Trump administration and his 2024 campaign.

Goals: Project 2025 aims to dismantle the administrative state, consolidate executive power, and advance a conservative social and economic agenda. It emphasizes themes like restoring the traditional family, defending national sovereignty and borders, and securing individual rights.

“Mandate for Leadership”: A central component of Project 2025 is a detailed 900+ page policy playbook, “Mandate for Leadership,” which provides specific proposals for reorganizing federal agencies and implementing conservative policies.

Government Structure: The project advocates for a more centralized executive branch under presidential control, reducing the independence of agencies like the Department of Justice and the FBI. It also proposes eliminating or significantly restructuring certain federal agencies, such as the Department of Education and the Department of Homeland Security.

Policy Proposals: Project 2025 includes a wide range of policy recommendations covering various areas, including:

Economy: Reducing taxes on corporations and individuals, cutting government spending, and potentially reforming or abolishing the Federal Reserve.

Social Issues: Promoting conservative views on abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, and the role of the family.

Immigration: Increased border security measures, including potentially mass deportations and a more robust border policing operation.

Education: Reducing the federal government’s role, promoting school choice and parental rights, and potentially eliminating the Department of Education.

Personnel: Project 2025 maintains a database of potential personnel who are aligned with its goals to staff a future conservative administration. It also offers training to prepare these individuals for government positions.

Controversy and Criticism: Project 2025 has faced significant criticism, with opponents arguing that it would lead to an authoritarian government, undermine democratic institutions, and harm vulnerable populations.

