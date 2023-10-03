Airline News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News NewsBrief Transportation News

United Orders 110 New Aircraft

1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz
Written by Linda Hohnholz

United Airlines announced it has ordered 50 Boeing 787-9 and 60 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

United converted previous options and purchase rights into firm orders for 50 Boeing 787-9s for delivery between 2028 through 2031, as well as 60 Airbus A321neos for delivery between 2028 and 2030. The company also secured new options for up to 50 more Boeing 787s and purchase rights for an additional 40 A321neo aircraft at the end of the decade.

The airline stated that delivery of these 110 aircraft will begin in 2028. United also expects to take delivery of about 800 new narrowbody and widebody aircraft between 2023 and the end of 2032.

