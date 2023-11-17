United Airlines Tulum Flights from New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago

United Airlines announced today that it will offer nonstop air service between major US air hubs and the soon-to-open Tulum International Airport (TQO) in Mexico.

The airline is planning to launch 22 weekly flights from Newark/New York, Houston and Chicago beginning March 31, 2024. On May 23, the carrier will add daily seasonal service from Los Angeles, resulting in up to five daily flights from United Airlines‘ hubs to Tulum this upcoming summer. Flights will be available for sale beginning November 18.

Mexico continues to be a leading leisure destination and Tulum has quickly emerged as one of Mexico’s most popular destinations for American travelers. Located approximately 90 miles south of Cancun, the new Tulum International Airport will give United customers more direct access to the city and more opportunities to travel to the ever-popular Riviera Maya region, complementing United’s existing services to Cancun and Cozumel.

This winter, United Airlines will be the largest airline between the US and Riviera Maya region and will have the most flying to Cancun in its history. United will offer more than 200 weekly flights from eight U.S. cities to Cancun during the winter peak, including flights on the airline’s Boeing 777 widebody aircraft from Chicago, Denver and Houston. United will also continue to fly between Cozumel and Chicago, Denver and Houston, operating up to 11 weekly flights this winter.

United Airlines is also growing its network in the broader Latin America and Caribbean region by 25% this winter, and will remain the largest US airline to Central America.

Some additional enhancements in United’s Caribbean and Latin America winter schedule include:

Caribbean

• New routes between Denver and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Denver and Montego Bay, Jamaica

• Three daily flights between Newark/New York and Santiago, Dominican Republic and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

• Two daily flights between Newark/New York and Oranjestad, Aruba; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Nassau, Bahamas

• Two daily flights between Washington/Dulles and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

• Daily flights between Chicago/O’Hare and Nassau, Bahamas

• Daily flights between Newark/New York and Georgetown, Cayman Islands and Puerto Plato, Dominican Republic

• Three weekly flights between Newark/New York and Bonaire

Central America

• Three daily flights between Houston and San Jose, Costa Rica and San Salvador, El Salvador

• Two daily flights between Houston and Belize City, Belize

• Daily flights between Denver and Liberia, Costa Rica

• Daily flights between Los Angeles and Guatemala City, Guatemala and San Salvador, El Salvador

• Daily flights between Newark/New York and Liberia, Costa Rica

Mexico

• Four daily flights between Chicago and Cancun, Mexico

• Three daily flights between Houston and Leon/Guanajuato, Mexico

• Two daily flights between Denver and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

• Two daily flights between San Francisco and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

• Daily flights between Cleveland and Cancun, Mexico for the peak Christmas and New Years holiday period; 6x weekly flights in March

South America

• Ten weekly flights between Houston and Buenos Aires, Argentina