United Airlines Promotes Bluetooth-Enabled Planes

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
As part of United Next, United Airlines’ plan to modernize and grow its fleet, the carrier currently has Bluetooth connectivity on more than 100 planes and expects it to be on about 800 aircraft by 2032.

Today, United Airlines showed off the capabilities of its new Bluetooth-enabled planes, with an emphasis on new AirPods Pro features that make it easier for passengers and flight crews to connect and communicate.

In addition to seamlessly connecting to United’s new seatback screens, travelers can take advantage of other new innovative features when using AirPods Pro, including Conversation Awareness and Adaptive Audio.

Now available for all AirPods Pro (2nd generation), Conversation Awareness lowers volume when the user starts speaking, which can make it easier to communicate with a flight attendant when ordering food and beverages.

Additionally, Adaptive Audio is a new listening mode that dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation, adjusting the noise control based on the sound in a user’s environment – like the roar of plane engines.

