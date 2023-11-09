Airline News eTurboNews | eTN Japan Travel NewsBrief USA Travel News

United Airlines Plans Houston to Tokyo-Haneda Nonstop Flight

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, United Airlines Plans Houston to Tokyo-Haneda Nonstop Flight, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

United Airlines has filed an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to become the first US carrier with daily nonstop service between Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. If approved, this new route will benefit the Houston region’s rapidly growing population, 240+ Japanese-affiliated companies, as well as consumers living in communities across the Southern US.

New United Airlines flights will connect 64 communities across the Southern US to Haneda and represent roughly 575,000 annual Tokyo bookings or 21% of all U.S. mainland – Tokyo demand. While Houston has only one flight to Haneda (operated by a foreign carrier), New York/Newark has five, Los Angeles has seven, Chicago has three, and Washington, D.C. and Dallas/Fort Worth each have two. This new route will deliver more parity among major markets, while providing needed seats and travel flexibility to business and leisure travelers alike.

United is the largest airline in Houston, with more than 14,000 employees and more than 400 daily departures, including over 70 international daily departures.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing