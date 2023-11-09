United Airlines Plans Houston to Tokyo-Haneda Nonstop Flight

United Airlines has filed an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to become the first US carrier with daily nonstop service between Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. If approved, this new route will benefit the Houston region’s rapidly growing population, 240+ Japanese-affiliated companies, as well as consumers living in communities across the Southern US.

New United Airlines flights will connect 64 communities across the Southern US to Haneda and represent roughly 575,000 annual Tokyo bookings or 21% of all U.S. mainland – Tokyo demand. While Houston has only one flight to Haneda (operated by a foreign carrier), New York/Newark has five, Los Angeles has seven, Chicago has three, and Washington, D.C. and Dallas/Fort Worth each have two. This new route will deliver more parity among major markets, while providing needed seats and travel flexibility to business and leisure travelers alike.

United is the largest airline in Houston, with more than 14,000 employees and more than 400 daily departures, including over 70 international daily departures.