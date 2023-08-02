Airline News Airport News Aviation News Newsletter Rebuilding Travel Responsible Travel News Short News Tourism Transportation News Travel Technology News USA Travel News

United Airlines on Travelport

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

Travelport announced that under renewed multi-year agreement with United Airlines, it will continue to provide travel agencies around the world real-time access to United’s wide selection of travel content, products, and services.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly