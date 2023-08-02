United Airlines on Travelport

Travelport announced that under renewed multi-year agreement with United Airlines, it will continue to provide travel agencies around the world real-time access to United’s wide selection of travel content, products, and services.
About the author
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.
