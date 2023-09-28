Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

United Airlines Offers Jobs to US Military Pilots

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

United Airlines hired over 4,000 new pilots in the last 24-months and expects to add over 10,000 this decade.

Today, United Airlines announced the launch of the United Military Pilot Program, an industry-leading program giving full-time, active-duty U.S. military pilots access to conditional job offers as a First Officer with the airline.

New program is unique in that it provides a secure landing place for program participants while they complete their service to the nation and work toward meeting all United hiring requirements.

