United Airlines Offers Jobs to US Military Pilots

United Airlines hired over 4,000 new pilots in the last 24-months and expects to add over 10,000 this decade.

Today, United Airlines announced the launch of the United Military Pilot Program, an industry-leading program giving full-time, active-duty U.S. military pilots access to conditional job offers as a First Officer with the airline.

New program is unique in that it provides a secure landing place for program participants while they complete their service to the nation and work toward meeting all United hiring requirements.