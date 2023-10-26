United Airlines Nonstop Flights to 38 Transatlantic Cities in Summer 2024

United Airlines announced nonstop flights to 38 transatlantic cities in Summer 2024, including the first and only direct flight between US and Faro, Portugal and new flights to Reykjavik, Brussels, Rome and Malaga – plus service to popular destinations like Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, Nice, Milan and Naples that will start up to two months earlier.

While transatlantic summer travel demand remains at an all-time high, United Airlines has increasingly seen customers seek out spring shoulder season getaways. Last spring, United flew 33% more customers across the Atlantic than in 2022, and the airline anticipates the demand will only continue to grow in spring 2024. To give customers more time and options to visit Europe, the airline is resuming several of its most popular routes early, including:

• Washington Dulles – Lisbon, Portugal – starting February 15

• Washington Dulles – Barcelona, Spain – starting February 15

• Washington Dulles – Rome, Italy – starting February 15

• New York/Newark – Nice, France – starting March 30

• Chicago/O’Hare – Rome, Italy – starting March 30

• Chicago O’Hare – Milan, Italy – starting March 30

• New York/Newark – Naples, Italy – starting April 5

• New York/Newark – Malaga – starting May 2

• San Francisco – Rome, Italy – starting May 2