United Airlines Miles for Special Olympics

41 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
In order to help athletes fly to trainings and competitions across the country and around the world, United Airlines is raising airline miles for Special Olympics during National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month.

During October, the airline’s industry-leading crowdsourcing program, Miles on a Mission, will spotlight Special Olympics and encourage loyalty program members to donate unused miles for a charitable cause. Last year, Special Olympics athletes participated in over 100,000 games, trainings and competitions.

Donated miles help support Special Olympics’ travel across the globe. Since 2017, United Airlines has contributed more than $8.5 million in travel and cash to support Special Olympics’ athletes.

