United Airlines Miles for Fisher House Foundation

United Airlines is rallying its customers to donate MileagePlus miles to the Fisher House Foundation ahead of Veterans Day to help support travel for families of wounded, injured and ill service members who are undergoing medical treatment through their Hero Miles program.

Fisher House Foundation manages more than 95 homes around the world where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is receiving care at a military or Veterans Affairs medical center. Often, families must pay their own way to get to a Fisher House home.

Over the last three decades, Fisher House has provided over 85,000 airline tickets to military and veteran families, saving them nearly $120 million. And since 2004, United Airlines has provided 16,000 tickets.

United Airlines currently employs nearly 8,000 veterans and, in addition to supporting organizations like Fisher House, has created recruiting and job opportunities across the airline.