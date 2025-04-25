United Airlines Invests in Blended Wing Aircraft Start-Up JetZero

United Airlines has officially declared an investment in the start-up JetZero, which specializes in blended wing body (BWB) aircraft. This innovative design aims to significantly improve jet fuel efficiency while enhancing the overall customer experience.

The investment outlines a potential order for up to 100 aircraft, with an option for an additional 100. This conditional purchase agreement is contingent upon JetZero meeting specific development milestones, including the successful flight of a full-scale demonstrator by 2027, as well as ensuring that the aircraft complies with United’s safety, business, and operational standards.

JetZero’s design minimizes drag and enhances lift across the entire wingspan, potentially achieving a reduction of up to 50% in fuel consumption per passenger mile when compared to similarly sized aircraft. This technology may assist United in decreasing its carbon emissions while also lowering operational costs.

In 2023, the U.S. Air Force awarded JetZero a $235 million contract to expedite the development of its full-scale demonstrator. The JetZero Z4 aircraft is engineered to seat 250 passengers and operate on conventional jet fuel, with propulsion systems capable of using sustainable aviation fuel blends.

“If successful, JetZero has the potential to evolve our core mainline business by developing aircraft with a bigger, more comfortable cabin experience for our customers while increasing fuel efficiency across our network,” said Andrew Chang, head of United Airlines Ventures (UAV). “United Airlines Ventures was created to support our efforts to find innovative companies that can enhance the customer travel experience and help the airline lower its carbon footprint, and we believe JetZero reflects that philosophy.”

JetZero The future takes shape

“United’s investment in our company signals the industry’s belief that new, innovative technology is needed in order to achieve the efficiency and cost savings that will be required to meet the continued growth in demand for air travel across the globe,” said Tom O’Leary, CEO and co-founder of JetZero. “JetZero is focused on one key technology – the airframe – that enables us to address all of the barriers to growth. This program is the only one in development today that promises efficiency and an elevated customer experience.”

The aircraft’s design and JetZero’s service entry strategy effectively tackle significant challenges within the industry. Its aerodynamic shape and the elevated cruising altitude contribute to enhanced operational efficiency. For example, a flight from New York/Newark to Palma de Mallorca, Spain is projected to consume up to 45 percent less fuel than the twin-aisle aircraft currently servicing that route. Furthermore, the aircraft is anticipated to seamlessly integrate with existing airport infrastructure, necessitating no modifications to jet bridges, runways, or taxiways.

Moreover, the design promises to enhance the passenger experience by offering flexible seating arrangements, more spacious seats across all classes, and dedicated overhead storage for each passenger. The boarding process is also optimized with a main entrance that is wider than that of similar-sized aircraft, facilitating multiple aisles and passenger cabin bays for improved distribution. Additionally, it may improve accessibility through wider aisles and handicap-accessible restrooms, fostering a comfortable travel environment for all passengers and crew members.

The agreement between JetZero and the Air Force aims to enhance airframe technology and capabilities, highlighting its potential while offering the Department of Defense and the commercial sector additional alternatives to decrease fuel usage and emissions. This design can accommodate various military aircraft configurations, including air transport and refueling tanker models, which together represent about 60% of the Air Force’s total annual jet fuel consumption.

Additionally, United Airlines Ventures, the corporate venture capital fund of United, allows the airline to invest in innovative companies that could shape the future of travel. UAV has invested in start-ups that are developing groundbreaking technologies with the potential to transform aerospace advancements, generate value for customers and United’s operations, and support United’s objective of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.