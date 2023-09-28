United Airlines Helps Customers with Personal Wheelchairs

United Airlines introduced first-of-its-kind digital flight filter that helps determine which aircraft can accommodate different sized chairs, better ensuring safe and secure handling for these special items.

The new flight filter on United Airlines‘ website will enable customers to enter the unique dimensions of their personal wheelchair as part of the flight search. The search results will then prioritize flight options on aircraft with cargo hold doors large enough to accommodate the wheelchair dimensions. The size of aircraft cargo hold doors varies, so some aircraft are better able than others to handle larger motorized wheelchairs, which must travel upright.

If a customer is unable to take a preferred flight because their wheelchair will not fit through the aircraft’s cargo door – and takes a United flight with a higher-fare that can accommodate their wheelchair on the same day and between the same origin and destination – the customer may seek a refund of the fare difference.