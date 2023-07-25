United Airlines Has $200 Million for Sustainable Goals

The United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund SM which was set up 5 months ago has reached close to $200 million. This fund is designed to achieve sustainable goals to support the supply of sustainable aviation fuel along with investment in new technology, advanced fuel sources, and a SAF purchasing program called the Eco-Skies Alliance and established a venture fund – United Airlines Ventures – to identify and invest in companies and technologies that can decarbonize air travel.
