United Airlines Groundstop Lifted

20 hours ago
by Linda Hohnholz
United Launches Largest South Pacific Expansion in History
The FAA issued a statement that the nationwide groundstop had been lifted at 2:03 pm EDT.

United stated on X: “We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible.”

All in air flights were allowed to land, but none were taking off during the grounding.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had grounded all United Airlines flights in America as the airline’s request due to computer issues involving an equipment outage. The FAA stated that United and its subsidiary airlines are currently “unable to contact their dispatch through normal means.”

United Airlines issued a statement via X social media.

“We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible.”

