United Airlines Donates $1.25 Million to School Projects

United Airlines will donate $1.25 million to fund aviation, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) projects across classrooms in its seven Hub markets: Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C., New York, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as well as in Phoenix and across Hawaii.

The contribution from United Airlines will fund all aviation classroom projects currently posted, and the remaining funds will be used over the next few months during a matching campaign to fund more aviation and STEM-focused projects.