Airline News Aviation News Education Newsletter Short News USA Travel News

United Airlines Donates $1.25 Million to School Projects

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

United Airlines donation will fund aviation, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) projects.

SAFETY & TOURISM click here

United Airlines will donate $1.25 million to fund aviation, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) projects across classrooms in its seven Hub markets: Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C., New York, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as well as in Phoenix and across Hawaii.

The contribution from United Airlines will fund all aviation classroom projects currently posted, and the remaining funds will be used over the next few months during a matching campaign to fund more aviation and STEM-focused projects.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly