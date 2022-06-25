United Airlines com urgent fraud warning

Booking your next flight online on the United Airlines website may actually bankrupt you. It may not only steal your identity, your passport information, your credit card info, driver’s license details, address, or social security, but it may also cancel all your flights.

A perfect scam to defraud United Airlines and its customers are currently ongoing, and United Airlines did not even know about it.

An eTurboNews staff member tried to book a flight today pm the United Airlines website united.com

This triggered this urgent article and scam alert for eTN readers in the United States.

From the search history on a Chrome browser the first option

United Airlines- Airline Tickets, Travel Deals, and Flights are legitimate.

The option: Book Your Flight- Travel Deals and More will steal from you.

When clicking on the fake United Airlines link on Google search you will be directed not to united.com, but to a fake clone website with a URL unitedairlines.cam

The website looks identical to the official United Airlines site.

The minute a customer tries to type in a flight route, a red pop-up comes up directing the unsuspected customer to a phone number.

The red pop-up reads:

Sorry, We are experiencing a High Volume of Visitors.

It continues to demand to reach out to “our 24/7” support team to make new bookings, check-in, cancel or modify your booking.

When calling the fake United Airlines number 888-204-8140 you may be able to book “fake flights” and your credit card number will be stolen.

You may also be asked for your passport number, your birth date, your address, your driver’s license number, or social security card information.

It seems to be a perfect scam to steal a traveler’s identity, and money before a trip even starts.

eTurboNews informed United Airlines about the scam.

Securing privacy is often not an easy task. Airlines, hotels, and tour operators all have strict privacy policies, but scammers are a step ahead of the game costing millions to consumers and businesses.

When contacting Spectrum to stop access to the website, the response was: “There is nothing we can do.”

The FBI will direct you to a website, but eTurboNews is now warning all readers to be aware and to spread the word