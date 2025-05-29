Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

United Airlines And Jet Blue Join Hands

May 29, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz
United Airlines and JetBlue announced today that Blue Sky, a new loyalty collaboration with JetBlue, lets MileagePlus members use and earn miles on JetBlue flights. Beginning later this year, United Airlines customers will be able to book JetBlue flights on the United website and app.

United Airlines Premier members will receive benefits when flying JetBlue, including priority boarding, complimentary access to preferred and extra-legroom seats, and the ability to make same-day changes and flight changes.

