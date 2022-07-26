United Airlines adds over 120 flights for college football fans

According to a recent survey, more than 80% of avid college football fans are likely to fly to see a game this season

United is giving college football fans more chances to see their favorite team on the road this fall by adding 120 new flights to its schedule.

United Airlines is adding connections to more than 45 away games – including some of the country’s biggest powerhouses like Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan – and tickets are on sale now.

“College football fans love following their team on the road and this year we’re making it easier than ever,” said Michael Weeks, managing director of domestic schedule development and publication at United.

“We’re flying nonstop to some of the most historic football towns in the country, including South Bend, Columbus and Baton Rouge, and also significantly expanding our service on the west coast to help more PAC 12 fans travel to cheer on their teams.”