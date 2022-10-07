Unique Thanksgiving dining experience on Napa Valley Wine Train

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and the Napa Valley Wine Train is offering a special Thanksgiving menu.

For those who are looking to stay out of the kitchen and be wined and dined on the lines instead, this is the perfect answer.

The Napa Valley Wine Train’s cozy Thanksgiving menu features Honey Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque, Roasted Diestel Farms Turkey, and locally sourced Chorizo and Herb Stuffing all prepared to order on the train by Executive Chef Rodrigo Cuadra.

Thanksgiving aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train certainly seems untraditional, but there’s nothing more memorable than to enjoy the gourmet holiday feast upon a luxuriously vintage setting while on an elegant journey through Napa’s stunning fall landscape with panoramic views of the sleeping vineyards.

The Napa Valley Wine Train Thanksgiving experience includes:

1. Welcome splash of sparkling wine

2. Multiple course Thanksgiving-inspired feast

3. 3.5-hour journey aboard our vintage train

As you sit onboard a vintage train with elegant interiors and polished personalized service, there’s a lot to be grateful for. All the customary fixings perfectly prepared in gourmet wine country style by an Executive Chef. All you have to do is sit back, relax, indulge, and enjoy. An unforgettable experience that will have you returning year after year, becoming a beloved family tradition of your own. Your delicious Thanksgiving lunch includes traditional rail seating and panoramic views of the sleeping vineyards.

It might seem cliché to say that the Napa Valley Wine Train is more than the sum of its parts, but it is – part distinctive Napa Valley fine dining restaurant; part museum made up of exquisitely and faithfully restored vintage early 20th century Pullman cars; and part journey to some of California’s most celebrated wineries.

With its Honduran mahogany paneling, brass accents, etched glass partitions, and plush armchairs, the Wine Train also evokes the elegant glory days of luxury train travel of the early 1900s. You get to sit back, relax, and savor every delicious bite, every bit of extraordinary scenery, every taste, and tour. There are lots of ways to explore Napa Valley. This one is an experience you will never forget.

