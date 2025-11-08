On the eve of the UN World Tourism Organization’s 26th General Assembly in Riyadh, controversy erupted over reports that Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili ordered two former UNWTO secretary generals, Dr. Taleb Rifai and Francesco Frangialli, barred from attending Saudi Arabia’s 50th-anniversary celebration of the UNWTO.

Can a UNWTO Secretary General ban a former Secretary General to attend a General Assembly? This may have to be settled in Riyadh before the official launch of the 26th GA.

The eve of what should be a historic celebration of global tourism unity, the UN World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) 26th General Assembly in Riyadh has become the center of a political storm.

According to reliable information leaked to eTurboNews, the current Secretary-General of UN-Touris, Zurab Pololikashvili, has allegedly ordered that two former Secretaries-General — Dr. Taleb Rifai of Jordan and Francesco Frangialli of France — be denied access to the event, despite invitations extended by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, to mark the 50th anniversary of the institution’s founding.

If enforced, the move would represent an extraordinary departure from United Nations protocol and a potential embarrassment to the Saudi hosts, who have positioned the Riyadh assembly as a showcase of global cooperation and hospitality.

Former Leaders Decry “Discourteous” Decision

Mr. Frangialli, who led the organization from 1997 to 2010, said such an act “would unfortunately not be surprising,” calling it “a lack of courtesy and a contradiction of the UN’s legal and moral principles.”

Observers warn the exclusion could overshadow what was intended to be a unifying moment for the tourism community and cast a shadow over Saudi Arabia’s role as a global convener.

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Stage

The 26th General Assembly, taking place from November 7 to 11, is the largest tourism gathering ever held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Coinciding with the UNWTO’s 50th anniversary, the event is a centerpiece of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to diversify its economy through tourism.

Riyadh has spared no effort to elevate the gathering, inviting heads of tourism agencies, private-sector leaders, and development organizations to discuss the future of global travel under themes of sustainability, AI transformation, and inclusive growth.

A Secretary-General Under Fire

The controversy comes at a decisive moment for Zurab Pololikashvili, who has led the UNWTO since 2018. While credited with steering the organization through the COVID-19 crisis and expanding its visibility, Pololikashvili’s tenure has been mired in allegations of manipulation, election irregularities, and politicization.

Critics, including eTurboNews, have long accused him of consolidating power through opaque maneuvers within the Executive Council. Dr. Walter Mzembi contested his initial 2017 election and agreed to accept Zurab’s win for a promise to be able to correct loopholes in UN-Tourism election procedures. This was never honored by Zurab.

As Zimbabwe’s Minister of Tourism and Hospitality. Mzembi was widely seen as the frontrunner until what some observers described as a “last-minute political upset” that handed victory to Pololikashvili.

The Mzembi Connection

Adding to the intrigue, eTurboNews has suggested that the June 2025 arrest of Dr. Walter Mzembi in Zimbabwe may be linked to efforts to prevent him from challenging or exposing the leadership practices of Pololikashvili.

Mzembi, who has consistently questioned the legitimacy of the 2017 election, reportedly holds documentation relating to alleged irregularities from that contest. His detention followed a visit by Pololikashvili to Zimbabwe earlier this year — a timing that critics describe as “highly suspicious.”

No formal evidence has been presented to connect the two events, and the UNWTO has declined to comment on the matter. Nonetheless, the episode has fueled renewed speculation about the organization’s internal politics and the lengths to which power struggles may extend.

Cracks in Support

In May 2025, Pololikashvili’s home country of Georgia withdrew its support for his intended bid for a third term, instead backing the current Secretary General Elect, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowaisa from the UAE. Spain, host of the UNWTO’s headquarters, publicly called for a “clean and transparent” election process.

According to official UNWTO documentation, Pololikashvili’s current term ends on 31 December 2025, and the Riyadh Assembly will oversee the appointment of his successor for the 2026 – 2029 term.

The procedure for this appointment has already been published, underlining renewed pressure for transparency and adherence to the organization’s statutes.

A Test for the UNWTO — and for Saudi Arabia

What was meant to be a celebration of 50 years of international tourism diplomacy now risks becoming a referendum on the UNWTO’s governance.

“An organization that should be uniting countries through tourism is instead becoming a case study in internal division,” said one senior delegate, speaking anonymously. “Saudi Arabia deserves credit for hosting such an ambitious event — but the optics of exclusion threaten to undo that goodwill.”

For Riyadh, the stakes are equally high. The Kingdom has invested billions in transforming its tourism sector, and hosting the UNWTO event is part of its push to position itself as a global tourism hub. Any controversy on its soil could detract from that narrative.

Looking Forward to the 26th UNWTO General Assembly

Despite the political turbulence, the General Assembly’s agenda remains packed:

Elections for 17 Executive Council members for 2025–2029.

for 2025–2029. The appointment of a new Secretary-General .

. High-level forums on AI in tourism, sustainable investment, and post-pandemic recovery.

Delegates say much will depend on how the UNWTO leadership handles the optics of this week’s events — and whether the organization can demonstrate the unity and transparency it has promised.

For now, the shadow of controversy lingers over Riyadh, reminding the tourism world that even an institution built on the ideals of travel and openness is not immune to political turbulence.