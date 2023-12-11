Uniglobe Travel Names 2023 List of Top Performing Travel Management Companies Worldwide

33 Uniglobe members from 12 countries were recognized this year at an annual meeting hosted by Uniglobe President and COO Martin Charlwood. The meeting took place at the Banyan Tree Phuket in Phuket, Thailand. Countries represented included Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Philippines, United Kingdom and United States.

Guest speakers included Executive Director of Corporate Travel Company, Dr. Benson Tang, Amadeus Senior Vice President of Customer Success Fred Barou, and CEO of Casto Travel Philippines Marc Casto. The sessions also did a deep dive into the opportunities of AI in the travel industry and customer service. Led by Uniglobe Travel Asia Pacific Managing Director, David Hughes, attendees learned about United Airlines’ Generative AI Journey, and How to unlock the next level of customer service with AI, thanks to Amadeus. Sponsors included Amadeus, Travelport, United Airlines and Delta Airlines.

Says Martin Charlwood, “This group has not been able to meet in person since 2019 and we value the time we spend face-to-face talking about our industry and how we can continue to innovate and engage high-performing members around the world. We like to celebrate the successes of our Chairman’s Circle members.”

Uniglobe Travel International is the global headquarters for the Uniglobe network of independently owned agencies. The global network of 3700 team members operates in 40 countries and services clients in 90 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The organization generates annual system-wide sales of $4 billion.

Uniglobe Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood with the first agency established in Vancouver, B.C., Canada in 1981. Uniglobe drives client success through better travel by delivering top-tier travel management services tailored to individual needs. The company’s ethos revolves around treating agency partners like family, fostering a culture that extends to their clients, establishing a trusted, familial bond.

Uniglobe Travel International LP operates under the umbrella of the Charlwood Pacific Group, a conglomerate that includes entities like Century 21 Canada, Century 21 Asia/Pacific, Centum Financial Group Inc., and Real Property Management Canada. For further information about Uniglobe Travel and its comprehensive suite of services, please visit www.Uniglobe.com . Media contact: [email protected]