Uniglobe Expansion Adds Volume and Presence

Uniglobe Travel, the global network of locally owned TMCs focused on the SME sector, has recently completed an impressive expansion, adding over a dozen TMCs spanning Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Uniglobe’s expansion was primarily through the acquisition of the contracts of the ITP Network, the global agency consortium centered around account networking and a global hotel program. The ITP members that are now part of Uniglobe Travel will benefit from expanded technology and supplier offerings, a much larger global network of partner agencies and more robust support from the Uniglobe Travel head office in Vancouver and regional office in London. The regional team in London will be bolstered by the addition of Hans Rudbeck Dahl and Kristel Ruinet, both formerly from ITP.

“This move expands our network by adding agencies in a number of key markets, which benefits our existing member agencies, the members we’re welcoming from ITP and their collective clients” said Martin H. Charlwood, President and COO of Uniglobe Travel International. “We’re also pleased to be able to add 2 key staff members to both facilitate this transition and enhance our support teams for the long term.”

Chris Goddard, owner of Maxim’s Travel in Australia supported the move, stating “The recent acquisition of ITP into the Uniglobe family has been a seamless and welcoming transition. In today’s travel ecosystem, scale and access are imperative for any company’s growth and I believe Uniglobe is well positioned to support The Maxim’s Group in its core objectives. I look forward to a long and beneficial relationship.”

Following his participation at his first Uniglobe meeting, Asim Rasheed, General Manager of Medhyaf Travel & Tourism in Kuwait added “I truly appreciated the warm welcome and the opportunity to engage with the Uniglobe team. My initial experience has been incredibly positive—there’s a strong sense of partnership, and the collaborative spirit within Uniglobe is inspiring.”

The expanded presence and scope of the ITP agencies along with several other agencies that have joined Uniglobe in the past quarter provide Uniglobe Travel with annual systemwide sales volume of approximately $4.5 billion. They are represented by TMCs in 50 countries, servicing client in over 100 countries through a team of over 4,500 staff members.

About Uniglobe Travel

Working globally to serve clients locally with a presence in 50 countries, servicing clients in over 100 countries, Uniglobe Travel International leverages current technologies and preferred supplier pricing to help its clients to drive success through better travel. Since 1981, corporate and leisure travellers have depended on the Uniglobe brand to deliver customer-centric services. Uniglobe Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Annual system-wide sales volume is $4.5 billion.