Compromised and not compromised are the main differences between the two specialized agencies of the United Nations. They are the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), now known as UN-Tourism. Why UN-Tourism is compromised is no secret anymore:

It’s so simple that it becomes puzzling and frustrating for delegates representing countries in UN-Tourism who want progress. It’s not only about awards and fancy events; it’s not about one person’s greedy ambition. It’s about the livelihood of millions working in this sector, entire nations’ economies, and a world that wants peace and cultural understanding.

UN-Tourism member countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Namibia, and Nigeria seemed to have a nonchalant attitude. Why? Is there more to the story?

Unbelievable! Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Namibia, Nigeria, and others may still support a third term for Zurab Pololikashvili as UN Secretary-General of Tourism.

Why is rotation in global tourism management good and bad?

BAD: Perhaps the problem is that ministers in member countries change often. One minister may not remember what the previous tourism leader did and will follow what is reported from sources who don’t know or understand the situation. In some countries, the president or the foreign minister has other agendas “above” tourism, ordering questionable decisions and making tourism collateral damage for the greater good of their country.

NOTE: The most influential countries for UN-Tourism are not necessarily the most important in this industry, but they can be members of the Executive Council. Members in this group rotate every two years. The reason for this rotation is apparent. The system is designed to be fluent with people and leaders from various countries—it’s a United Nations agency. The same rule should, of course, count for the Secretary-General leading the agency. Therefore, a two-term clause is in the rules, also for UN-Tourism, but with a twist.

BAD: Why do some UN-Tourism Executive Council members not respect the system, namely, restrict the top executive of UNWTO to serve beyond the allowed two terms?

NOTE: Executive countries have a big responsibility. They represent themselves and have the trust of the other 80% of all member countries worldwide, which are not members of the executive council. If some of the 20% of countries are corrupt, love favoritism for their nation, or delegate, it becomes a BAD situation, and highly unfair to the remaining 80% in the world tourism family.

BAD: Executive council member countries are precisely the countries Zurab included during his term to do favors for, giving out awards, regional centers, and events. Next month is the month Zurab wants to cash in on his favors.

He wants those ministers of countries “he took care of” to vote for him, even if it is for a third term, which some call illegal.

UNESCO, UN-Tourism’s sister agency, knows this is illegal, as UN-Tourism should. However, due to a well-intended technical discrepancy based on his maneuvering the rules surrounding an intentionally left-out verbiage, having a confusing vote at a general assembly, there may be a legal path for Zurab to justify his attempt to run the agency for another four years.

Why is it so crucial for Zurab to be re-elected?

Most likely, it’s also straightforward; Money and he don’t want to get caught.

The money

It certainly cannot be tourism that Zurab loves, looking at Zurab’s track record.

Unfortunately, suppose it weren’t for those researchers who were either paid by UN-Tourism or used the branding to become profitable, and events designed to be in the spotlight, what results are there at UN-Tourism directly pointing to Zurab, except for rubber stamp support. If the agency made some positive impact, it was for those who introduced their innovation to the tourism industry, and ministers with a vision for this sector.

EXCELLENT: UNWTO includes patrons, the Honorable Secretary General Francesco Frangialli, and one of the most respected and loved former Secretary Generals, Dr. Taleb Rifai. Both have been more than outspoken and repeatedly warned countries not to accept manipulation at Zurab’s previous election in 2021. They have now even more urgently warned the world against this upcoming third-term attempt for Zurab in next month’s elections.

Tourism Resilience is Hope

After the 2021 manipulation by Zurab Pololikashvili, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, pushed for a tourism resilience day to be officially approved by the United Nations. Most likely, this was for a reason, and his drive for tourism to remain resilient enough to overcome current challenges.

Here is a simple solution – follow UNESCO:

The UNESCO rules state that the Director-General is appointed initially for four years and may be re-appointed for a further four-year term (voting procedure). The Executive Board of UNESCO considers all candidates for appointment to this function.

Rule 102 – Nomination by the Executive Board for UNESCO is very similar to UN-Tourism The Director (Secretary)-General is appointed initially for four years, and may be re-appointed for a further four-year term (voting procedure). The Executive Board of UNESCO considers all candidates for the appointment to this function.

Even if a third term was legal (certainly not ethical), the second violation is making UN-Tourism appear like a failing organization. If Zurab had one bone of fairness and love for tourism in his body, he would have given the helm to his deputy when he decided to run for another term. He didn’t do this in 2020, and certainly is not doing it now. He keeps using all UN-Tourism money and resources to travel the world, spread favors, and ignores that he was campaigning for himself.

What makes UNWTO different from UNESCO?

According to the procedures of another UN agency, UNESCO, which governs similar processes in international organizations, using official resources for electoral campaigns violates all standards of impartiality.

UNESCO’s rules request candidates who are UNESCO staff members to ensure a clear separation between their UNESCO functions and their electoral activities, and invite them to avoid any overlap or potential conflict of interest between their campaign activities and UNESCO business.

UNESCO requests candidates who exercise within UNESCO’s official functions that involve the use of UNESCO resources to avoid any conflicts of interest between such functions and their electoral activities;

Certainly, UN-TOURISM members who pay the bill for the organization would most likely not authorize Zurab to use the organization’s resources to campaign and do favors. Zurab travels on UN funds, campaigning for himself and offering positions to ministers of countries where he needs a vote. He has been hosting events and opening regional centers, but only in countries that are executive council members.

Desvelan propiedades y negocios extranjeros sospechosos del ‘capo’ de ONU Turismo Zurab Pololikashvili, secretario general de ONU Turismo, acumula sospechas crecientes sobre la existencia de propiedades, cuentas bancarias y negocios

Warnings of a takeover

In certain industry circles, there are warnings of a gradual takeover of UN Tourism, which has become a network of mutual favors between Pololikashvili and several complicit governments.

“His corrupt scheme includes countries and ministers,” they claim. According to this version, the primary beneficiary would be Pololikashvili himself. “If a new secretary-general comes in, Zurab Pololikashvili would have a big problem,” they point out, referring to the supposed need to avoid leaving loose ends or compromising documents – a good reason for a third term from a perspective of the accused.