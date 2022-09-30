Unearthing buried treasures in Italy

In Crecchio, in Abruzzo, 138 burials dating back to the period between the 6th and 3rd centuries BC have been unearthed.

On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, Giuseppe Valentini, President of Archeoclub of Italy, anticipates some details of the exhibition “I Mecenati” (under construction). For the first time, three of the five kits that have been restored are illustrated thanks to the support of a private individual.

Giuseppe Valentini, President of Archeoclub D’Italia of Crecchio, stated: “The excavations at the necropolis of S.M. Cardetola di Crecchio (CH) in Abruzzo have so far returned 138 burials covering a period of time from the 6th to the 3rd century B.C., and thanks to private contributions, it was possible to restore the grave goods of 5 tombs.

“In tomb 57, a splendid crown was found, possibly belonging to a young athlete 2300 years ago! A full synergy between bodies, superintendence, associations, and the private sector has led to the success of a Crecchio model that can also be increased exported to other Italian territories.”

Sandro Spella, President of the Citra Code Cooperative, said: “What was discovered and recovered in Crecchio, thanks to the work of the Superintendency, is an important cultural heritage for Abruzzo and Italy.

“Codice Citra represents the largest community of Abruzzese wine makers members in which 3,000 families are grouped united by respect for nature by a profound generational bond full of affection and knowledge and by an ethical and productive genetic code.”

The grave goods of 3 burials have been financed and will be the subject of an exhibition entitled “I Mecenati.”

“We financed these restorations with great conviction as we believe in the territory and enhance the territory. Thanks to the work of the Superintendence, what was discovered and recovered in Crecchio is an important cultural heritage for Abruzzo and Italy,” stated Spella about a cooperative that brings together 3,000 companies from Abruzzo in the wine sector.

“Codice Citra represents the largest community of winemakers in Abruzzo in which 3,000 families are grouped united by respect for nature, by a profound generational bond full of affection and knowledge and by an ethical and productive genetic code.

“Code Citra stands for genetic code or the tradition of the vineyard handed down from father to son, ethical code in working, respecting the environment, people and traditions, stands for relational code inherent in cooperation and sharing of values, stands for production code that it is carried out in the enhancement of indigenous vines in the safeguarding of production standards for the protection of consumers.

“We are proud to have financed the restoration of 3 grave goods found in the graves unearthed in Crecchio and dating back to 2300 years ago, now an important part of the cultural heritage of Abruzzo, Italy.”

138 tombs were unearthed dating back to the period between the sixth and third centuries B.C. and standing out is a stupendous crown that perhaps belonged to a young athlete and dates back to 2300 years ago.

The restoration of 3 grave goods financed by the Citra Code was presented for the first time at the Palazzo Ducale in Crecchio in Abruzzo.

“In Crecchio, Abruzzo, for the first time, we presented the restoration of grave goods found inside tombs dating back to between the 4th and 3rd centuries B.C., therefore, 2300 years ago!

“We did it as a preview of the exhibition entitled ‘The Patrons’ which we are organizing in agreement with the Superintendency. The excavations at the necropolis of S.M. Cardetola di Crecchio (CH) in Abruzzo have so far returned 138 burials covering a period of time from the 6th to the 3rd century B.C.”

Thanks to the contribution of the Citra Code and other private individuals, it was possible to restore the grave goods of 5 tombs.

On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, as an anticipation and preview of that future exhibition, it was decided to present the restoration of 3 of these kits, carried out thanks to the contribution of the Citra Code company.

For example, in Tomb 57 an artifact was found that has been preserved for 2300 years of history and perhaps belonged to an athlete.

“It is a beautiful crown in bronze leaves and golden terracotta fruits. These burials would be ascribed to the ancient pre-Roman people of the Frentani and will be the protagonists of an upcoming exhibition entitled ‘Patrons,’” said Giuseppe Valentini, President of Archeoclub D’Italia seat of Crecchio, as a truly important cultural heritage. This enhancement work is possible thanks to the Superintendency which is focusing on this territory.

“The objects in the tombs are not just beautiful finds. Their nature and typology speaks to us about the values and culture of the people who, more than two millennia ago, buried their loved ones with the most representative objects of their world. The restoration of these objects allows their study and, consequently, allows us to understand how these objects and ancient societies have evolved.”

The grave goods of tombs 17 – 34 and 57, object of the restoration financed by the Citra Code, were presented.

“The presence of elements related to food and wine, drinking wine, and feasting on meat cooked on skewers, is strong since the most ancient tombs (VI-V century B.C.), where, however, other objects also seem predominant, especially weapons in males, to underline greater attention to the war role rather than to the symposium.

“The 3 tombs restored thanks to the Citra Code, on the other hand, testify to an important cultural change. In fact, the 3 grave goods date back to a later period (4th-3rd century B.C.) and show us a clear cultural change. What is exalted is not so much the war-like value,” continued the President of the Archeoclub D’Italia in Crecchio, “but rather the good living, imitating Greek customs and traditions, and importing beautiful and luxury objects.

“What appears to be no longer is the image of a society in conflict, but rather of people who, 23 centuries ago, knew how to enjoy life. And in this world the consumption of wine seems to have been particularly important as a social ritual.”

“Tomb 17 has returned a huge set of 28 finds, especially imported pottery from Magna Graecia: from Taranto and Campania. It is a refined set of luxury tableware designed for banquets and, above all, for drinking wine in a refined way. There is a large crater to mix wine and water, as well as fine cups and plates. The man also has the signs of athletic activity (the strigil) and was cremated: an unusual rite for the area, probably performed to evoke the funerals of the heroes.

“Tomb 34 is the burial of a woman who returned rare examples of jewelry, a gold necklace and silver brooches (brooches), also imported from the south. Such elements are extremely rare, and practically have no comparison in Abruzzo.

“Tomb 57 is a boy’s grave and is perhaps the most striking. There was a wine amphora that still preserves the signs of the Greek pitch (larch pine resin) used to seal it and preserve the wine product. Even more interesting is the fact that on the child’s head there was a wonderful crown in bronze leaves and golden terracotta fruits with real gold leaf. Similar finds are practically unknown in Abruzzo, while similar crowns are found in the great Greek city of Taranto.”

Thus the Crecchio model is born, which sees public and private collaboration on the network.

“The restoration of the finds of these 3 tombs not only helps to understand the ancient culture of a territory that has so far little been considered for the pre-Roman phase but will make available to the general public some unique finds that will enrich the collections of the Museum in the Castle of Crecchio, thus also contributing to enhance the value and attractiveness of this place and this territory,” the President added.

“The restorations of some of these finds are an example of a local activity that promotes the enhancement of the archaeological heritage of the same territory: a strong local private reality, Code Citra, a company that financed the restoration, which shares with the State in order to preserve the memory and the ancient roots of the culture of their area.

“In the same vein, the activity of the Crecchio headquarters of Archeoclub d’Italia, should be seen. Volunteers were in fact the main engine of the excavations,” concluded Valentini, “carried out under the scientific direction of the MIC, Superintendence of Archeology in the Arts and Landscape of the Provinces of Chieti and Pescara and employing professional archaeologists in the field.

“These excavations are particularly important because, when we think of the ancient Italic peoples, we usually consider other areas of Abruzzo (such as the great necropolis of Capestrano and Fossa in the Aquila area, or the necropolis of Campovalano in the Teramo area). Yet, these works are for the first time shedding light on this portion of Abruzzo, the hilly strip of the Province of Chieti, so far little known for this time. The work financed by the Citra Code, in this sense, is fundamental. I also thank the Superintendency with which we are in full collaboration in order to enhance the cultural heritage in the best possible way.”

The conference, held at the Palazzo Ducale di Crecchio, was attended by: Nicolino Di Paolo, Mayor of Crecchio; Sandro Spella, President of Codice Citra; the archaeologist, Amalia Faustoferri; the archaeologist, Andrea Rosario Staffa; the archaeologist, Luca Cherstich; and the restorer and archaeologist, Rossella Calanca.

