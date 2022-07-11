UN: World’s population to reach eight-billion milestone this year

United Nations experts project that India will overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023

According to the United Nations ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ report released today, the global population could reach eight billion in mid-November of 2022.

UN report projects that the world’s population would increase to about 8.5 billion in 2030, to 9.7 billion in 2050 and to 10.4 billion in 2100.

Global population is on the rise due to decreasing mortality, with global life expectancy reaching 72.8 years in 2019, which is almost nine years longer than it was in 1990, though the pace of the growth is gradually slowing down now, UN research said.

The population will be increasing unequally across the world, UN experts project, with India overtaking China as the world’s most populous country in 2023 and along with Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania accounting for more than a half of the anticipated growth.

According to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the eight-billion milestone “is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet.”

The world is still plagued by vast gender inequality and assaults on women’s rights and the global COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, wars and humanitarian disasters had shown that the world is “in peril,” Guterres added.

“Reaching a global population of eight billion is a numerical landmark, but our focus must always be on people,” UN Secretary General said.