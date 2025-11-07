UN-Tourism Under Fire: Donor Influence, African Frustration, and a Pivotal Vote

The Quiet Unraveling of UN Tourism—and the Rise of a New Power Bloc. Do we really still need UN-Tourism?

As delegates gather in Riyadh for this week’s UN Tourism General Assembly, a growing chorus of senior officials—publicly silent but privately blunt—is asking a question that would once have been unthinkable: Does the world still need UN Tourism in its current form?

For some European governments and African ministers, dissatisfaction with the agency is no longer a whisper; it has become a loud outcry. It is a quiet reckoning.

A top-level government official from Europe, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to diplomatic sensitivities, put it plainly: “We are the largest funders of this organization. Why are we not questioning a structure where leadership can be effectively secured through targeted investments from a country where human rights and equality remain unresolved?”

Their concerns come at a moment of high stakes. The organization’s current leadership, already bruised by years of governance controversies, is poised for a transition that could reshape the balance of global tourism politics.

The Rise of a New Secretary-General—and New Influence?

At the center of the storm is Shaikha Al Nowais, the candidate expected to be confirmed as the next Secretary-General. Her appointment would mark a historic first: a woman leading the global tourism body.

But her candidacy also raises an uncomfortable question familiar across the UN system:

Can a Secretary-General remain fully independent when their election is backed by major donor influence?

Critics fear the answer may determine the agency’s future relevance.

If confirmed, Al Nowais will inherit the authority to reorganize senior staff, including the legal and policy teams, whose resistance to political pressure has made them both respected and resented. Supporters say she represents modernization. Skeptics warn of the consolidation of donor-driven influence.

As one African tourism minister told eTN, “Africa has been promised so much. But we know the difference between promises made before the vote, and reality afterwards.”

A European Dilemma: Paying More, Saying Less

Europe contributes the largest share of the agency’s budget, yet the region remains remarkably restrained in challenging the organization’s direction.

Diplomats say the reasons are straightforward:

Confrontation risks political backlash in the broader UN system.

Tourism is rarely a top-tier foreign policy priority.

Reforms require sweeping consensus across more than 150 member states.

Still, frustration is rising. Some officials question whether the current governance model allows the agency to operate on behalf of all members, or whether it is increasingly shaped by selective funding and strategic partnerships.

WTTC’s Growing Shadow: A Rival Powerhouse?

The timing is significant. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the influential private-sector body representing the world’s largest travel corporations, is reportedly exploring a relocation to Madrid. In the same city, the UN Tourism headquarters is located.

If WTTC lands there, backed by Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre and former and possible new CEO Gloria Guevara, the global tourism arena could shift dramatically. Guevara, a former Mexican tourism minister and former senior adviser in the Gulf, is widely regarded as one of the industry’s most strategic political operators.

A stronger WTTC presence in Madrid could create dual centers of global tourism influence:

UN Tourism —intergovernmental legitimacy, diplomacy, statistics

—intergovernmental legitimacy, diplomacy, statistics WTTC—private-sector reach, investment clout, operational agility

That combination could turn UN Tourism into a symbolic diplomatic body—while WTTC becomes the de facto engine of global tourism policy.

Africa: Power in Numbers, Not in Outcomes

Africa holds more than 50 voting seats—enough to sway any UN-Tourism Secretary-General election. Yet many African ministers privately express concern that the bloc is treated more as a voting reservoir than a strategic partner.

Promises of development offices, training programs, and investment packages often surface during election cycles. Fewer survive the political afterglow.

As one minister put it, “We vote, they win, and afterward our priorities disappear until the next election.”

The Forgotten Majority: SMEs and the Future of Tourism

Amid institutional politics, a critical constituency has been almost absent from the debate:

The world’s small and medium tourism businesses—family-owned hotels, guides, community tourism ventures, restaurants, and local transport operators.

They represent the heart of tourism in most destinations. Yet they remain largely unrepresented at both UN Tourism and WTTC. The newly emerging World Tourism Network, representing many Small and medium-sized businesses, doesn’t have the funding and backing to make a difference.

If global governance continues consolidating around large donors and multinational corporations, SMEs risk being marginalized in conversations that directly affect their survival.

Zurab Pololikashvili’s Exit—or Not?

Outgoing Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili has signaled interest in a potential third term, a move unusual within the UN system and controversial among member states.

His refusal this week to pose for a ceremonial photograph acknowledging the UAE city of Ajman raised eyebrows among delegates—interpreted by some as an attempt to preserve negotiation leverage with key states in the Gulf ahead of the General Assembly.

Observers say the political maneuvering underscores the stakes of the moment: an agency caught between continuity, donor influence, and calls for sweeping reform.

A Pivotal Week in Riyadh

As delegates gather in Riyadh, the choices made—or avoided—will echo for years.

Whether UN Tourism emerges renewed, weakened, or overshadowed by a rising WTTC will depend on how member states respond to the fundamental question now circulating in diplomatic hallways:

Is global tourism governance entering a new era driven not by multilateral consensus, but by donor politics and private-sector power?

For an industry representing one in ten jobs worldwide, the answer matters far beyond the walls of the General Assembly.

As Gloria Guevara put it correctly at the just concluded London World Travel Market Ministerial summit: If the money turned in Global Tourism was a country, it would be the third largest country in the world.