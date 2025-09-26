UN-Tourism Secretary Shaikha Al Nowais Will Speak at GIF Annual Meeting in Brussels

The Global Tourism Forum (GTF) is honored to announce that Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary-General-elect of UN Tourism from the United Arab Emirates, will speak at the GTF Annual Meeting 2025 in Brussels .

According to her profile, Shaikha Al Nowais is a highly respected leader in global tourism and sustainable development, with a proven track record of advancing investment, innovation, and inclusive growth in the sector. Recently elected as the next Secretary-General of UN Tourism, she will soon take the helm of the world’s foremost tourism body, where she is set to shape policies that strengthen tourism as a driver of economic opportunity, cultural exchange, and international cooperation.

Her career reflects deep engagement with the hospitality and investment industries, as well as her advocacy for sustainability, women’s empowerment, and youth leadership in tourism. Recognized as one of the most influential figures in the Middle East’s tourism and business community, she brings a global perspective that bridges regional expertise with international priorities.

At GTF Brussels, Shaikha Al Nowais will speak on the future of global tourism governance, the transformative role of tourism in economic development, and strategies to ensure the sector’s resilience in a rapidly changing world.