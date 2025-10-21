At the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Brussels, the Global Tourism Forum a nnual meeting opened yesterday with Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary General Elect – United Nations Tourism, cutting the ribbon.

A relatively small, but high-quality and high-level participation distinguished the Global Tourism Forum from many other events, where networking between all delegates is close to impossible. The Global Tourism Forum is significant enough to attract high-ranking tourism leaders from both the private and public sectors, yet small enough to offer new insights and meet an audience not typically present at many UN-Tourism, WTTC, and other events.

Besides Europe, a focus was on Turkic States, such as Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, together with African countries such as Mozambique and Azerbaijan, among others.

Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary General Elect of UN-Tourism, was on the Hotseat with her fellow UAE countrywoman Hala Matar Choufany, President – HVS Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

Combining the message the audience took away after Shaikah opened up about herself, her goals in combination with her keynote speech about women in tourism, empowering leadership for a more inclusive future, Shaikah was able to position herself as a hardworking, soft spoken woman who knows what she wants.

And one time she says that she may appear young and unexperienced, but she said this was wrong.

Respect is what is guiding Shaikah’s Term as UN-Tourism Secretary General

Respect was the magic word on what Skaikah saw as the most critical aspect of the tourism industry. She understood the role of peace and tourism. She explained her behind the scene visits and meetings with touris ministers and other leaders around the globe leading to her election and in her role as secretary general elect.

It became clear she heavily trusts and relies on her team to shape her image and make her term a success.

Public relations and media outreach remain a problem, which will hopefully change before she starts her term on January 1 if confirmed at the upcoming UN-Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh next month. It also became clear she has been working tirelessly on what was not necessarily related to the world.

Global Tourism Forum Opening speeches were delivered by

Apostolos Tzetzekostas – Commissioner for Tourism and Transport for the European Commission.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Waheed Hassan, Former President and Special Envoy of the President of the Maldives

H.E. Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev – Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States

H.E. Didier MAZENGA MUKANZU, Minister of Tourism of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Jean-Jacques Morin – Group Deputy CEO and Premium, Midscale & Economy Division CEO, Accor

Umid Shadiev- Chairman of the Tourism Committee, Uzbekistan

A packed day with highly qualified panels and speakers included Dr. Senthil Goopinath, CEO of the International Congress and Convention Association.

Leading the future of tourism, insights from the top was moderated by Ambassador Michael Christides, Secretary-General Black Sea Economic Corporation with Prof Alessandra Priante, President of Italian National Tourist Board, Arnar Mal Olafsson, director general Icelandic Tourist Board, Anouk van Ekelen, Director of Destination Development, Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions.

Other sessions included discussions on Airport Infrastructure.

A keynote speech was delivered by Doğru Deputy ChaErman, Teffany Hotels Cuba about the Role of Boutique Hotels in shaping authentic travel experiences.

Working through lunch panels included discussions on AI, Culture, and Economics.

The Gala Dinner with the World Tourism Awards is the pinnacle celebration of excellence across the global tourism industry. Honoring trailblazing destinations, companies, innovations, and individuals, the ceremony recognizes those who are redefining travel through sustainability, creativity, and impact.