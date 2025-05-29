UN-Tourism remains in a deep crisis, even as the Executive Council is currently meeting in Madrid to decide the future of this organization’s leadership. As of 1 pm today, a request by the Czech Republic submitted yesterday at 10:00 am was to ensure a smooth transition, which has been ignored by the secretariat of this UN-affiliated organization, putting the entire United Nations system in question as well.

Petr Kulhánek, the Minister of Regional Development for the Czechia, formerly Czech Republic, is the man of the hour for the future of UN-Tourism, also known as the World Tourism Organization or UNWTO.

The 123rd session of the Executive Council of UN-Tourism launched today in Spain. Yesterday, May 28, at 10:00 a.m., the Hon. Minister of Czechia, the Hon. Petr Kulhánek, signed an urgent agenda item to be added to this ongoing event.

The secretariat of UN-Tourism, still under the leadership of Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, has so far ignored this urgent agenda item, proposing a committee to establish a transitional task force to run the affairs of UN-Tourism between now and the next UN General Assembly, rather than the current secretary-general.

This, of course, means effectively removing Zurab Pololikashvili, who had led this UN-affiliated organization for two terms in a manner that many countries view as questionable. He attempted to run for a third term but was removed by his own country, the Republic of Georgia. If this legal request by the Czech Republic is ignored, it could lead to a breakdown for UN-Tourism, formerly UNWTO, and place it in a state of being a rebel organization run by one man.

Proposed Agenda Item for the 123rd Session of the UN Tourism Executive Council

To: His Excellency Minister Celso Sabin

Chair of the 123rd Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism)}Subject: Request for the inclusion of an agenda Item regarding the Establishment of a Task Force to support the transition from 123rd session of the Executive Council to 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 7-11, 2025.

Dear Mr Chairman,

Pursuant to Rule 4 of the Rules of Procedure of the Executive Council, any item proposed by a Full Member of the Organization shall be included in the provisional agenda. Czechia respectfully requests the inclusion of an extra point in the provisional agenda already published for the upcoming 123rd session of the Executive Council, precisely a sub point in point 8, resulting in 8.a

Background

Czechia expresses serious concerns regarding the conduct of the process of the provisional

agenda item number 4 Recommendation by the Executive Council to the General Assembly of a nominee for the post of Secretary-General for the period 2026-2029.

The process has become very unclear and chaotic, particularly following the official withdrawal of the candidacy of the current Secretary General by the Government of Georgia, his home country.

Czechia therefore proposes the establishment of a transitional task force of Member States of the Executive Council. This transitional task force should be composed of one representative per UN Tourism Regional Commission, to guide and oversee the operations of the Secretariat during the interim period.

The task force shall be chaired by Spain, as host country of the Organization’s headquarters and as a representative of the Commission for Europe, to ensure neutrality, operational continuity, and logistical proximity.

Scope of the task force will be to guarantee the smooth continuation of UN Tourism’s work programs and daily operations while shielding them from interference or reputational instability. Activities or operations should proceed as normal and peaceful as possible, respecting existing regulations and in particular the UN Charter. It reinforces the Executive Council’s leadership and commitment to uphold ethical standards and the credibility of the Organization’s decision-making processes.

Czechia urges fellow Executive Council members to consider this proposal favorably, recognizing the importance of maintaining the organization’s integrity and ensuring a smooth transition in leadership. Should the Council agree, we recommend the drafting and adoption of a formal resolution defining the scope, authority, and duration of this transitional task force, including the role of Spain as its chair.

Submitted by: Czechia, Executive Council Member, Second Vice President Executive Council and Executive Council Member

Petr Kulhánek

Minister of Regional Development, Czechi

This situation is fluent and may change by the minute.