In a decision made by acclamation and without a formal vote, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais of the United Arab Emirates has been confirmed as the next Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) .

Shaikha will officially assume office on January 1, 2026, becoming the first woman ever to lead the global tourism body.

This decision was made today by acclamation at the ongoing 26th Session of the UN Tourism General Assembly, currently taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Shaikha Al Nowais succeeds Zurab Pololikashvili of Georgia, who has served two consecutive terms since 2018. Pololikashvili’s tenure has been marked by both ambitious reforms and controversy, including allegations of opaque management and political maneuvering within the organization.

UN-Tourism Confirmed A New Secretary General: Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais from The UAE

Al Nowais’s appointment, made by acclamation rather than a contested vote, was seen as a moment of unity within UN Tourism after years of internal division. Diplomats present at the session described the decision as “a milestone for gender representation” in international tourism governance.

What Shaikha Nasser AL Nowais told the UN-Tourism General Assembly:

This is a triumph for all of us. It is a shared moment that reflects our collective vision for a stronger, more connected, and more compassionate tourism world. Together, we represent the hopes of millions whose lives are touched by this sector. Together, we carry the belief that tourism, at its best, can uplift nations and unite humanity.” Looking ahead to her mandate, she outlined five core priorities: “Responsible tourism, capacity building, technology for good, innovative financing, and smart governance — each designed to make our sector more inclusive, resilient, and human.”

Background and Career of Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais is widely known in the UAE and across the Middle East for her leadership in tourism development, investment, and sustainability initiatives. She has held senior roles within Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, one of the region’s leading hospitality groups, and has been actively promoting sustainable tourism, youth empowerment, and cultural heritage preservation. Rotana Hotel is owned by Shaikhas family and has a great influence on the UAE travel and tourism leadership.

Her work has often focused on diversifying tourism economies in the Gulf region and encouraging private–public partnerships to enhance global connectivity and investment in tourism infrastructure.

Observers expect Al Nowais to emphasize sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity as key priorities during her tenure. Her appointment also signals a growing recognition of the Middle East’s expanding influence in global tourism policy.

A Historic Transition for a UN-Tourism Secretary General

Al Nowais’s selection as the organization’s first female Secretary-General is being hailed as a historic step for gender equality within the UN system. The transition occurs at a time when the tourism industry is continuing to recover from the global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with new challenges emerging in climate adaptation, workforce resilience, and digital transformation.

UN Tourism, a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Madrid, serves as the political international body responsible for promoting responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism.