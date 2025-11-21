UN-Tourism Chief Shaikha Al Nowais Backs UAE’s $6bn Tourism Investment in Africa

The UAE has announced a $6 billion investment to accelerate Africa’s fast-growing tourism sector, supporting aviation, infrastructure, and digital innovation. Expected to create 70,000 jobs, the initiative aligns with UNWTO Secretary-General-elect Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais’s call for sustainable, inclusive, and data-driven tourism development across the continent.

Africa—currently the world’s fastest-growing tourism region—is set to receive a major boost as the United Arab Emirates announced $6 billion in new tourism and hospitality investments, a move expected to generate 70,000 jobs across the continent. The announcement was made during the UAE Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025 in Dubai, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Organised by the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism in partnership with The Bench as part of Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World 2025, the gathering brought together ministers, global tourism leaders, investors, and development partners to chart a new era of cross-continental cooperation.

Investment Mapping and Partnership Priorities

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, unveiled a new investment mapping comprising projects in aviation, logistics, tourism infrastructure, and the digital economy. Valued at approximately $6 billion, the portfolio aims to both diversify Africa’s tourism offerings and strengthen the UAE’s strategic business engagement across the continent.

“Our regions stand at a pivotal moment in developing a resilient and sustainable tourism sector,” said Al Marri. “Africa’s rich natural beauty, heritage landmarks, and cultural diversity present vast opportunities for UAE businesses. Together, we can transform ideas into real, sustainable tourism projects that shape the future of economic growth across Africa.”

A ministerial roundtable with representatives from more than 20 African nations concluded with a joint ministerial declaration, outlining commitments to:

Strengthen tourism infrastructure and destination development

Expand air connectivity between the UAE and African destinations

between the UAE and African destinations Enable green and inclusive growth

Support SMEs and community-based tourism initiatives

Advance digitalisation and data-driven governance in tourism

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais: Alignment With UNWTO Priorities

UNWTO Secretary-General-elect Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais participated in the summit, where her presence underscored strong alignment between the investment programme and global tourism priorities. While the formal investment announcement was delivered by Al Marri, Shaikha Al Nowais contributed to strategic discussions and delivered remarks focusing on sustainable development and evidence-based destination management.

She emphasised that African tourism growth must be paired with:

Sustainability as a non-negotiable requirement

Inclusive development , ensuring women, youth, and local communities directly benefit

, ensuring women, youth, and local communities directly benefit Human capital development and capacity-building

and capacity-building Technology adoption , innovation, and digital infrastructure

, innovation, and digital infrastructure Data-driven policymaking, including the creation of observatories and tourism intelligence platforms

Her engagement highlighted the growing cooperation between UNWTO and the UAE in supporting Africa’s tourism transformation. She also acknowledged Africa’s immense competitive advantage, noting that its “unmatched landscapes, heritage, and culture provide the foundations for globally leading tourism experiences—if paired with investment, skills, and strong governance.”

Conditions and Focus Areas for the Investments

Though presented as an open partnership framework, the UAE’s investment plan is underpinned by several conditions and strategic prerequisites designed to ensure sustainable, long-term impact. These include:

1. Commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Tourism

Projects must align with global sustainability standards, including environmental safeguards, climate-resilient infrastructure, and conservation-aligned development.

2. Strengthening Air Connectivity

African partner states are expected to enhance regulatory frameworks and airport infrastructure to enable expanded UAE–Africa air routes, supporting both tourism and trade.

3. Regulatory Readiness and Policy Alignment

Governments must commit to:

Modernising tourism regulations

Streamlining business processes

Facilitating public-private partnerships

Improving data availability and governance

4. Local Community Inclusion

Investments prioritize destinations that show willingness to integrate:

Community-based tourism models

Local SME participation

Employment and skills development programmes

5. Co-Investment and Partnership Mechanisms

African governments and private sector partners are expected to collaborate through:

Co-funding arrangements

Land access and infrastructure support

Joint development frameworks

A New Chapter for UAE–Africa Tourism Relations

The $6 billion commitment, combined with the strategic influence of the incoming UNWTO Secretary-General, signals a transformative moment for Africa’s tourism industry. As global tourism undergoes technological, environmental, and economic shifts, the UAE–Africa partnership aims to unlock new growth corridors, elevate destination competitiveness, and enable one of the world’s youngest populations to benefit from tourism’s economic potential.

With sustainability, data, and inclusivity at the core of the initiative, the UAE and Africa appear poised to redefine what collaborative tourism development can look like in the decade ahead.