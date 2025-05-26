Gloria Guevara and Harry Theoharis both worked overtime to earn votes by UN-Tourism Executive Council members to become the next Secretary General of UN-Tourism. They were the two stars at the recently concluded Asian Leadership Conference in Korea. They agreed with the Korean Minister of Tourism and other high-ranking tourism leaders that Tourism is a Catalyst for Peace, and more.

This 90-minute high-level panel session outlined how strategically developed visitor economies can transform post-conflict narratives into inclusive prosperity and enduring peace. The discussion brought together academic insight, policy leadership, and grounded regional experience to examine tourism’s potential as a global force for unity. Beyond electoral competition, the panel advocates for a shared commitment to advancing tourism as a global public good that serves peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all humanity.

Mr. Yu In-chon

The Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Mr. Yu In-chon, opened the discussion.

The Hon. Yu In-chon began his career as a TV actor in 1974. He played “Faust” in a 2023 theater performance and won several awards, including the Baeksang Arts Awards for Best Leading Actor in Broadcasting and Most Popular Male in Television.

Yu In-chon has twice held the position as Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, first under President Lee Myung-bak (2008-2011) and now under President Yoon Suk Yeol (2023-present). He was also the special presidential advisor on culture, tourism, and sports under both President Lee Myung-bak and President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yu In-chon has also served as CEO of the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture and President of the Seoul Arts Center.

Yu In-chon’s career demonstrates a unique combination of success in the arts and politics, making him a prominent figure in South Korea.

Asian Leadership Conference – Chosunilbo The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity

In his opening remarks, the minister said :

Distinguished members of the international community,

⁠I am Yu In-chon, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

⁠I sincerely congratulate you on the opening of the 2025 Asian Leadership Conference.

⁠I express my heartfelt gratitude to all who have joined us in Korea, including former Minister of Tourism of Mexico Gloria Guevara, former Minister of Greece Harry Theoharis, and Member of the European Parliament Elena Kountoura.

⁠Tourism goes beyond leisure — it is a bridge of peace that connects people, opens paths to understanding, and fosters empathy. We understand each other more deeply as we encounter new cultures in unfamiliar lands.

⁠Korea, a country that has overcome the scars of division and war, has witnessed how culture and tourism can heal and rebuild trust among people and nations. The DMZ Peace Trail, memorials for Korean War veterans, and related sites are vivid examples of how tourism can be a language of peace and inclusion.

⁠These experiences remind current generations of the importance of peace and security while allowing them to reflect on the past.

⁠As we advance, Korea will continue to uncover and share lesser-known stories of peace and security tourism, overcoming conflict to envision a future of understanding and coexistence.

⁠I hope today’s discussions will deepen into meaningful dialogue and serve as a first step toward greater solidarity and cooperation in global tourism.,

⁠Again, I congratulate the organizers and extend my appreciation to Ambassador Dho Young-shim and all who made this event possible.”Again, I commend the organizers and thank Ambassador Dho Young-shim and all.

Speakers included:

Do Young-sim

Do Young-sim, the advisory chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Advisory Board, has been developing the tourism industry for over twenty years to address social inequality in underdeveloped countries and the African region.

Chairman Do led the World Tourism Organization’s ST-EP Foundation, the first UN-specialized agency in Korea, which was established in 2004 to eradicate poverty through sustainable tourism in underdeveloped countries. She began her political career as a secretary to the National Assembly speaker in 1983 and served as a member of the 13th National Assembly. In 2001, she was the chairperson of the “Visit Korea” campaign, in 2003-2004 she served as the ambassador for cultural cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and in 2005 she served as the ambassador for tourism and sports at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

From 2010 to 2020, she advocated for the UN Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the leadership of UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Most recently, she participated in the ESG North Campaign “D. Library,” a platform for women leaders in various fields in Korea.

The last time both UN-Tourism Candidates for UN-Tourism Secretary General spoke together was at the resilience conference in Jamaica last month.

Gloria Guevara

Gloria Guevara is the former minister of tourism for the Mexican government. She was also the CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council and is now a candidate to become the Secretary General of UN Tourism.

Results-driven executive with 35 years of experience in the Travel and Tourism sector and a proven record of execution, well-rounded International and successful global experience that has contributed to shaping the sector’s agenda.

As President and CEO of WTTC, I set the strategy to foster investments, job creation, and facilitate global travel, whilst developing initiatives to enable the sector’s international growth.

Led the global private sector during the most challenging crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, interacting with more than 150 governments to minimize the impact of job losses by aligning the private sector for a prompt recovery via first-world safe standard protocols and the safe travel stamp that was adopted by more than 400 destinations globally.

Worked at the highest level in a government cabinet position of a G20 country as Secretary or Minister of Tourism for Mexico, responsible for 15% of the country’s total GDP and 9.5 million direct and indirect jobs.

Experience working and supporting developing and mature destinations and new transformations such as Vision 2030 in Saudi Arabia, working with the Tourism Minister as his chief advisor, supporting the strategy and initiatives that led to achieving 100 million domestic and international tourists, 7 years ahead of the original plan.

Throughout the entire career, effectively engaged with all stakeholders from government, private sector, policy makers, and academia to create national and international plans to position the value of tourism, align priorities, accelerate growth and investments whilst increasing relevance of the sector by a laser-focused approach, clear KPIs, and good governance.

She emphasized that tourism connects people and cultures. Tourism provides a better understanding, which results in more empathy and tolerance, which we need in this world. When we show empathy, we put ourselves in other people’s shoes.

Harry Theoharis

Mr. Theoharis is the Former Minister of Tourism of the Government of Greece and a current candidate for Secretary General of UN-Tourism.

Harry Theoharis is a Greek politician, technology expert, and former Minister of Tourism. He earned a master’s degree in Software Engineering from Imperial College London and built his career in the UK in IT, consulting, and finance. From 2019 to 2021, he served as Greece’s Minister of Tourism. He is currently the official Greek candidate for Secretary-General of the United Nations Tourism, with core values centered on growth, transparency, and global cooperation.

Harry Theoharis said:

The panel discussion on tourism at ALC emphasized the importance of tourism as a force for peace and reconciliation on the one hand and as a force for development and poverty reduction on the other hand.

I mentioned how tourism was missed during COVID-19. In Greece, we take the ability to talk to foreign visitors, especially during summer, for granted, and we miss this tradition of hosting them. This had noticeable results for our mental outlook; in my view, the economic results were secondary.

This is emphasized as Greece’s economic recovery was one of the fastest, if not the most rapid, in the world. Our 2019 results surpassed the world average by 2022, two years before the average. The two candidates for SG of UN tourism also presented their vision for the organization.

I emphasized that we live in turbulent times and tourism can be a powerful force for good. However, tourism has its share of problems, with overtourism, sustainability transition, and resilience being some of the most difficult challenges to tackle.

As a result, the role of UN tourism is more important than ever, and we are falling behind the bar. My vision of Reform to Transform, Unite to Grow, is exactly what is required to challenge the status quo and future-proof the tourism community.

It is based on three pillars: Transparency to beget trust, unity to achieve strength, and growth to bring prosperity. It is the most detailed, comprehensive, visionary, and achievable programme by any candidate, and my experience and active political engagement guarantee that it will be realized.

Beth Mutamba

Beth Mutamba is the Associate Partner & Rwanda Office Director of Axum

Beth is a seasoned implementation and public sector innovations expert, currently leading Axum’s work in Rwanda.