UN Secretary General Guterres to Visit Nepal, Army In-Charge of Security

The Nepali Army has been given the task of ensuring the security of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his upcoming visit to Nepal. The government has placed the Nepali Army in charge of this responsibility, with coordination between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure top-level security.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit Nepal for four days, starting on October 29. This visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Originally scheduled for October 13 to 15, the visit was postponed due to a Hamas attack on Israel that occurred on October 7. During his visit, Secretary-General Guterres is expected to address a joint session of the Federal Parliament on October 31.

Antonio Guterres, a former Prime Minister of Portugal who held office from 1995 to 2000, is currently serving his second term as the United Nations Secretary-General, having first taken on the role in 2016. Nepal has a history of hosting UN Secretaries-General, including Dr. Kurt Waldheim and Javier Pérez de Cuéllar in the 1970s and 80s, as well as Ban Ki-moon in 2008.