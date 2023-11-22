Umana Bali Just Started to Uncover The Magic of Bali- LXR Style

The goal for LXR Hotels & Resorts properties is to celebrate the timeless pursuit of personal adventure in the world’s most alluring destinations, offering travelers a new taste of luxury defined by individuality and immersive local experiences.

“LXR Hotels & Resorts presents a tremendous opportunity for Hilton’s Asia Pacific luxury growth. Following the brand’s successful regional launch in Kyoto, welcoming another stunning LXR resort in Bali underscores our commitment to expanding our world-class luxury brands in the most sought-after destinations. With its coveted location and exclusive positioning, Umana Bali is set to shape a new generation of luxury travel in Bali,” said Alan Watts, president, of Asia Pacific, Hilton.

Umana Bali, owned by PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk and managed by Hilton, brings a new experience to the Indonesian holiday island .

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hilton to introduce South East Asia’s first LXR property in Bali, a destination beloved by domestic and international visitors alike and vital to tourism in Indonesia and the region,” said Johannes Suriadjaja, president director, PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk.

Named after ancient rice paddy fields, the resort is arranged in cascading terraces atop limestone cliffs, boasting 72 opulent villas.

The resort is in line with Hilton’s global mission of being deeply committed to responsible tourism, Umana Bali prioritizes both the local community and the environment through partnerships with skilled local artisans to create a sanctuary where luxury meets responsibility.

Through these partnerships, the resort has commissioned unique pieces of art, sourced local materials like exquisite Javanese marble and rattan, and developed eco-friendly amenities including vanity kits made from recycled banana leaf paper, coconut shell boxes, and natural slippers woven from pandan and mendong fibres.

Lohma Spa offers an extensive selection of treatments designed to be conducted individually or collectively. Groups of various sizes can experience the power of collective sound healing; Holotropic breathwork for self-exploration and positive transformation; or cold-water immersion, which supports cardiovascular, immune, and mental health, resulting in a natural high and deep sense of contentment.

Umana Bali secures over 80% of its ingredients from nearby farms and its own hydroponic garden. This guarantees guests an array of fresh, flavorful, and nourishing dining experiences throughout its varied selection of restaurants and bars. The resort also showcases Bali-grown wines, each sip sharing the tale of the vineyards scattered across the island’s diverse terrain.

Umana Bali is part of the Hilton Honors Award system.

Umana Bali is located at Jl. Melasti Banjar Kelod, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia 80364.