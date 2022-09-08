Ultimate alpine ski chalet situated in world’s best ski location

Located directly on the slopes of Méribel, one of the best ski locations in the world, (also British royals Kate and Pippa Middleton’s favourite hotspot) Les Trois Vallées is a stunning luxury alpine ski chalet. Set in the heart of the Three Valleys (Courchevel, La Tania, Brides-les-Bains, Méribel, les Menuires and Val Thorens), the lodge is situated in one of the most celebrated winter sports destinations.

