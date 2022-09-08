Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

France Quick News Sports

Ultimate alpine ski chalet situated in world’s best ski location

2 hours ago
by editor
Add Comment
4 min read

Located directly on the slopes of Méribel, one of the best ski locations in the world, (also British royals Kate and Pippa Middleton’s favourite hotspot) Les Trois Vallées is a stunning luxury alpine ski chalet. Set in the heart of the Three Valleys (Courchevel, La Tania, Brides-les-Bains, Méribel, les Menuires and Val Thorens), the lodge is situated in one of the most celebrated winter sports destinations.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly