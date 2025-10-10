Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

Ultima Collection Counts on its New CEO Martin Vossen

October 10, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Ultima
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

With 34 years of expertise in the industry, the luxury brand strengthens its leadership team with a seasoned hotelier.

With over three decades of global hospitality experience spanning corporate groups and privately owned hotels, from intimate boutiques to expansive resorts across mountains, coastlines, cities, and remote destinations, Vossen will lead Ultima Collection into a new era of expansion and innovation.

These credentials, along with brand management, customer retention, and financial strategy, will serve as the foundation for shaping Ultima Collection’s strategic plan over the coming years.

