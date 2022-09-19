Ukraine International Airlines names new President

Kyryl Zvonarov has over 25 years of managerial experience in various industries, both in Ukrainian and international companies.

On September 19, 2022, Kyryl Zvonarov was appointed President of Ukraine International Airlines. The corresponding change occurred after the end of the contract of Yevgeniy Dykhne, who headed UIA since September 2019.

From 2014 to 2022, he held the position of Deputy General Director of the State Enterprise Boryspil International Airport.

The new head of UIA is also an associate professor of the Department of Management of Foreign Economic Activity of the National Aviation University.

Ukraine International Airlines PJSC, often shortened to UIA, is the flag carrier and the largest airline of Ukraine, with its head office in Kyiv and its main hub at Kyiv’s Boryspil International Airport.

Ukraine International Airlines It operates domestic and international passenger flights and cargo services to Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Canada, and Asia.