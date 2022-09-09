UK transport unions cancel planned strikes over Queen’s death

Unions cancel industrial actions planned for September saying that they “will be respecting the period of public mourning”

The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted several British unions to suspend planned labor actions that would have affected the country’s postal and transportation services this month.

Businesses in different sectors of the UK economy have faced a massive wave of protests lately, with British workers demanding higher wages to coup with the double-digit inflation.

But after yesterday’s passing of Queen Elizabeth II, three major labor unions announced the suspension of their planned strikes for the time being.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said it had suspended its strikes planned for September 15 and 17.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) canceled industrial actions planned for September and said it “will be respecting the period of public mourning.”

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) called off today’s strike after the news of the Queen’s passing broke yesterday. The union representatives said that the decision was made “out of respect for [the late Queen’s] service to the country and her family.”