Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination European Tourism Government News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Rail Travel Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News United Kingdom

UK transport unions cancel planned strikes over Queen’s death

35 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
UK transport unions cancel planned strikes over Queen's death
UK transport unions cancel planned strikes over Queen's death
Written by Harry Johnson

Unions cancel industrial actions planned for September saying that they “will be respecting the period of public mourning”

The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted several British unions to suspend planned labor actions that would have affected the country’s postal and transportation services this month.

Businesses in different sectors of the UK economy have faced a massive wave of protests lately, with British workers demanding higher wages to coup with the double-digit inflation.

But after yesterday’s passing of Queen Elizabeth II, three major labor unions announced the suspension of their planned strikes for the time being.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said it had suspended its strikes planned for September 15 and 17.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) canceled industrial actions planned for September and said it “will be respecting the period of public mourning.”

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) called off today’s strike after the news of the Queen’s passing broke yesterday. The union representatives said that the decision was made “out of respect for [the late Queen’s] service to the country and her family.”

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | |

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly