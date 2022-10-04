UK to deny all illegal aliens right to apply for asylum

Illegal aliens will no longer be able to apply for asylum in UK

New ‘English Channel Crisis’ regulation would deny all illegal migrants the right to apply for asylum in Great Britain.

The UK government said that as a ‘reasonable worst-case scenario,’ it expects the number of illegal migrants reaching British soil by boat or another watercraft to reach 60,000 by the end of 2022.

The projected number of illegal arrivals far exceeds the previous record of 28,526 set in 2021.

In order to tackle record numbers of illegal aliens swarming into UK from across the Channel, the current British cabinet plans to introduce new regulation that would deny all illegal migrants the right to apply for asylum in Great Britain.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is expected to reveal the new plan during a speech to the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference, pledging to “end abuse of the rules and cut down on those numbers that aren’t meeting the needs of our economy.”

The proposed blanket ban would further restrict illegal migrants’ ability to apply for asylum in Britain.

The Nationality and Borders Act, introduced in June by Braverman’s predecessor, Priti Patel, granted the home secretary power to differentiate treatment of applicants. Under the act, asylum seekers arriving through countries that London considers safe, including France, may be offered a lower level of protection than those coming directly from ‘unsafe’ countries.

Increased use of detention facilities for migrants, more robust enforcement of policies aimed at stopping illegal crossings, and assistance for France to help it improve interception rates will also be the parts of a new plan.

Earlier this year, the previous British cabinet under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had tried to discourage illegal English Channel crossings by threatening asylum seekers with possible deportation to Rwanda.

But the implementation of that controversial plan was stalled by legal challenges mounted by various human rights groups.