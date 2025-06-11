UK, Spain and EU Agree on Border-Free Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a British overseas territory located at the southern end of the Iberian Peninsula. It has been under British rule since 1713, yet it maintains self-governance in all matters except for defense and foreign policy.

Government officials from the European Union (EU), Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK), together with representatives from Gibraltar, came to an agreement in Brussels today regarding the fundamental elements of a future EU-UK treaty related to Gibraltar, which is intended to eliminate border obstacles and enhance regional prosperity.

Spain asserts its claim to sovereignty over the territory; however, Gibraltar’s constitution, established in 1969, specifies that there can be no transfer of sovereignty to Spain without the consent of the local population.

The United Kingdom and Spain have been engaged in negotiations for several years to establish an agreement that would allow for the free movement of individuals and goods across the land border of the British overseas territory with Spain. However, one of the remaining contentious issues was the management of the territory’s border.

All parties were keen to finalize an agreement prior to the implementation of the EU’s new entry/exit system, which is now scheduled to take effect in October of this year. Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory, was ceded to the United Kingdom in 1713, although Spain has asserted its claim over the territory.

European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič declared the agreement a “truly historic milestone for the EU, including Spain, as well as for the UK and Gibraltar”.

The agreement will maintain the Schengen area, the EU Single Market, and the Customs Union while eliminating all physical barriers, checks, and controls on individuals and goods at the border crossings between Spain and Gibraltar. However, checks will still be conducted at the port and airport of Gibraltar.

According to the provisions of the agreement, individuals arriving at Gibraltar airport will present their passports to both British and Spanish border officials.

This system will resemble that which is currently implemented for Eurostar passengers at St Pancras station, where travelers undergo British and French passport checks prior to boarding trains heading from the United Kingdom to the continent.

Approximately 15,000 people traverse the land border connecting Gibraltar and Spain on a daily basis. Currently, residents of Gibraltar are permitted to cross using residence cards without the necessity of having their passports stamped, while Spanish nationals can enter with a government-issued ID card.

The agreement would enable thousands of Spanish laborers to persist in accessing the British territory without undergoing checks, and it would restore the freedom of movement within the EU for Gibraltar residents that was lost following Brexit.

Regarding goods, the involved parties have reached an understanding on the foundational principles for the future customs unions between the EU and Gibraltar, along with an agreement on the principles of indirect taxation to be implemented in Gibraltar, which includes tobacco.

Additionally, Spain and the UK have established a new cooperation framework for information exchange, a mandatory consultation mechanism, and the establishment of a financial mechanism aimed at fostering economic and social development, employment, and cohesion between both parties.

The complete legal text is yet to be finalized by the negotiating teams and will subsequently be presented to the various internal procedures required by the respective parties before it can be ratified.