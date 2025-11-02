UK Foreign Office Banned 90% Of Ugandan Exhibitors from World Travel Market London

With that optimism, Uganda’s tourism sector was poised to promote the Pearl of Africa at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, the world’s second-largest travel trade show. Fourteen Uganda-based tour operators invested significant money and resources to participate under the Uganda booth — each paying close to $1,000 for a table, over $200 in visa fees, and additional expenses for non-refundable flights and accommodation in London.
WTM London: Optimism Turned into Frustration for Uganda
But just days before the event, the optimism turned into frustration. Out of the 14 Ugandan tour operators, 12 were denied UK visas. Only two will now represent the country’s private sector at this global event. The rest — mostly small and medium-sized enterprises — have suffered severe financial setbacks, losing not only their investment but also the opportunity to secure business partnerships that could have supported Uganda’s inbound tourism market.
A Wake-Up Call for Uganda’s Tourism Strategy
As one of those denied a visa this year, I find myself asking — and urging others to ask — whether Uganda’s continued focus on WTM London is still worth it.
For years, Ugandan tour operators — including myself — have looked forward to this global platform as an opportunity to connect with international buyers and showcase our incredible destination. Yet this year, over 90% of Ugandan applicants were denied visas, including myself.
After weeks of preparation, investment, and anticipation, I found myself unable to attend one of the very events meant to promote Uganda abroad. This experience, though disappointing, is a wake-up call.
Even with Uganda Airlines now flying directly to London, we must ask: what real value are we gaining from this route if our tourism professionals cannot access or promote this market? At this rate, these flights may soon carry more cargo than passengers — and that would be a tragic irony for a route launched to boost tourism and trade.
Learning from Kenya’s Withdrawal from WTM London
Uganda is not alone in this challenge. The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) recently made a bold decision to withdraw from WTM London after research showed the platform no longer provided a meaningful return on investment (ROI).
Kenya’s move was not emotional — it was strategic, guided by data. Uganda should now consider the same. We must evaluate whether events like WTM London truly deliver measurable benefits, or whether we are holding on to tradition at the expense of progress.
Data, Not Tradition, Must Guide Tourism Marketing for Uganda
I strongly urge the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) to commission a comprehensive study on the effectiveness of global tourism expos. Such a study should identify where Uganda’s presence yields tangible results — and where our efforts and budgets could be better spent.
Tourism promotion must now be guided by data, evidence, and access — not sentiment or habit.
Diversify Toward Accessible, High-Value Markets Outside WTM London
Instead of continuing to invest in markets where visa and mobility barriers persist, Uganda should pivot toward markets that are buying Africa — and where Ugandan businesses can fully participate.
Promising markets include:
- Germany (ITB Berlin): The world’s largest travel trade fair, attracting over 160,000 visitors. German travelers are among Africa’s top spenders, averaging USD 4,500–7,000 per safari.
- Switzerland: A high-value market of eco-conscious travelers seeking authentic nature and adventure — Uganda’s strongest selling points.
- Australia: A rapidly growing long-haul market, with luxury travelers spending USD 7,000–8,000 per trip.
- United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia: Emerging hubs for outbound travel, with growing demand for family-friendly African experiences and improved air connectivity.
Redirecting resources toward these markets isn’t about giving up on the UK — it’s about being strategic and realistic. The world has changed, and Uganda must adapt.
Moving Forward for UTA: Strategy, Not Sentiment, When Selecting a Trade Show Participation
To UTB’s credit, recent efforts to open new markets through roadshows and trade missions are a step in the right direction. What’s needed now is consistency, focus, and measurable follow-up — rather than repeating investments in expos that no longer yield results.
The WTM London era has served its purpose for Uganda; it’s time to move on.
Uganda’s tourism growth today is being driven by emerging markets with better access, stronger interest, and higher spending power. As someone directly affected by this year’s visa ordeal, I say this not out of frustration, but conviction:
Uganda’s tourism strategy must evolve — guided by evidence, equity, and opportunity.
Who Is Isa Kato, VP of Uganda Tourism Association?
Isa Kato is currently the Executive Director of Great Lakes Tourism Institute and the Managing Director of Pristine Tours Ltd, a company he founded after many years of working in the tourism industry with different companies in different capacities.
He holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Cavendish University and a Bachelor of Arts in Tourism Management from Makerere University.
He also has a Diploma in Hospitality Management from Giorgio’s Finishing School, India, and an Airline Cabin Crew diploma from Career in Travel, London.
Isa Kato is a trainer of Tourist Guides with the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) under the Ministry of Education and is an avid birder and among Uganda’s few skilled bird guides.
He also sits on the Board of the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO), whose mandate is to uphold Uganda’s commendable reputation as a tourist destination by ensuring that member tour operators maintain the highest standards of service and value.
He also doubles as the chairman of the AUTO Marketing Committee, which oversees expo participation and the promotion of Destination Uganda.
Mr. Kato has also been an advocate and promoter of domestic tourism campaigns, with the most prominent being #PristineCaravans after the COVID-19
Leave a Comment