UK Foreign Office Banned 90% Of Ugandan Exhibitors from World Travel Market London

In March, Uganda proudly celebrated the launch of non-stop flights from Entebbe to London Gatwick, a milestone aimed at strengthening trade, tourism, and connectivity between Uganda and the United Kingdom. Expectations were high: more British visitors, easier access, and a more substantial presence in the European tourism market. However, his expectation has been shattered by the UK Foreign Office’s decision to deny a UK visa to 90% of those who prepaid to exhibit at the Uganda Tourism Association stand at WTM London this week.

With that optimism, Uganda’s tourism sector was poised to promote the Pearl of Africa at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, the world’s second-largest travel trade show. Fourteen Uganda-based tour operators invested significant money and resources to participate under the Uganda booth — each paying close to $1,000 for a table, over $200 in visa fees, and additional expenses for non-refundable flights and accommodation in London.

WTM London: Optimism Turned into Frustration for Uganda

But just days before the event, the optimism turned into frustration. Out of the 14 Ugandan tour operators, 12 were denied UK visas. Only two will now represent the country’s private sector at this global event. The rest — mostly small and medium-sized enterprises — have suffered severe financial setbacks, losing not only their investment but also the opportunity to secure business partnerships that could have supported Uganda’s inbound tourism market.

A Wake-Up Call for Uganda’s Tourism Strategy

As one of those denied a visa this year, I find myself asking — and urging others to ask — whether Uganda’s continued focus on WTM London is still worth it.

For years, Ugandan tour operators — including myself — have looked forward to this global platform as an opportunity to connect with international buyers and showcase our incredible destination. Yet this year, over 90% of Ugandan applicants were denied visas, including myself.

After weeks of preparation, investment, and anticipation, I found myself unable to attend one of the very events meant to promote Uganda abroad. This experience, though disappointing, is a wake-up call.

Even with Uganda Airlines now flying directly to London, we must ask: what real value are we gaining from this route if our tourism professionals cannot access or promote this market? At this rate, these flights may soon carry more cargo than passengers — and that would be a tragic irony for a route launched to boost tourism and trade.

Learning from Kenya’s Withdrawal from WTM London

Uganda is not alone in this challenge. The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) recently made a bold decision to withdraw from WTM London after research showed the platform no longer provided a meaningful return on investment (ROI).

Kenya’s move was not emotional — it was strategic, guided by data. Uganda should now consider the same. We must evaluate whether events like WTM London truly deliver measurable benefits, or whether we are holding on to tradition at the expense of progress.

Data, Not Tradition, Must Guide Tourism Marketing for Uganda

I strongly urge the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) to commission a comprehensive study on the effectiveness of global tourism expos. Such a study should identify where Uganda’s presence yields tangible results — and where our efforts and budgets could be better spent.

Tourism promotion must now be guided by data, evidence, and access — not sentiment or habit.

Diversify Toward Accessible, High-Value Markets Outside WTM London

Instead of continuing to invest in markets where visa and mobility barriers persist, Uganda should pivot toward markets that are buying Africa — and where Ugandan businesses can fully participate.

Promising markets include:

Germany (ITB Berlin): The world’s largest travel trade fair, attracting over 160,000 visitors. German travelers are among Africa’s top spenders, averaging USD 4,500–7,000 per safari .

The world’s largest travel trade fair, attracting over 160,000 visitors. German travelers are among Africa’s top spenders, averaging . Switzerland: A high-value market of eco-conscious travelers seeking authentic nature and adventure — Uganda’s strongest selling points.

A high-value market of eco-conscious travelers seeking authentic nature and adventure — Uganda’s strongest selling points. Australia: A rapidly growing long-haul market, with luxury travelers spending USD 7,000–8,000 per trip.

A rapidly growing long-haul market, with luxury travelers spending per trip. United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia: Emerging hubs for outbound travel, with growing demand for family-friendly African experiences and improved air connectivity.

Redirecting resources toward these markets isn’t about giving up on the UK — it’s about being strategic and realistic. The world has changed, and Uganda must adapt.

Moving Forward for UTA: Strategy, Not Sentiment, When Selecting a Trade Show Participation

To UTB’s credit, recent efforts to open new markets through roadshows and trade missions are a step in the right direction. What’s needed now is consistency, focus, and measurable follow-up — rather than repeating investments in expos that no longer yield results.

The WTM London era has served its purpose for Uganda; it’s time to move on.

Uganda’s tourism growth today is being driven by emerging markets with better access, stronger interest, and higher spending power. As someone directly affected by this year’s visa ordeal, I say this not out of frustration, but conviction: