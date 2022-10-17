Ugandan female-owned companies win big at World Travel Awards

Female-owned companies propelled women to the pinnacle of the travel and hospitality industry in Uganda, when Nkuringo Safari Lodges CEO Lydia Eva Mpanga and Eugene Windt Nsubuga’s Swanair joined the stars of travel, tourism and hospitality at the World Travel Awards at a red-carpet reception held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), in Nairobi, Kenya, to receive the ultimate annual honor of World Travel Awards as winners of Uganda’s leading safari lodge and Air Travel Company respectively.

“Although it’s not our first time to take home this ultimate prize but the sixth, we are truly humbled to be selected among Africa’s cream of service providers in the travel industry,” said elated Lydia.

“We have gone through the most trying times of this generation the last three years, but thanks to the tenacious team, the welcoming community, and the generous guests who have given us the courage to keep reinventing ourselves.”

Established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

World Travel Awards were celebrating their 29th anniversary this year,2022. Its annual program is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive one in the global industry. Each year World Travel Awards covers the globe with its Grand Tour – a series of regional gala ceremonies to recognize excellence within each continent, culminating in a Grand Final at the end of the year.

World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are regarded as milestone events on the travel calendar, attended by the industry’s key decision-makers, figureheads, influencers and media. The program, its winners and its sponsors are represented globally on social media, with fresh daily content across multiple platforms.

A statement from the organizers of the awards reads in part “Despite the ongoing global challenges, the appetite for travel has reached unprecedented levels. Evidence is reflected in the World Travel Awards annual voting figures. In 2021, a record 2.3 million votes were cast, with more people taking part than in any other year of WTA’s 29-year history, representing a huge vote of confidence for the travel and hospitality industry “.

Other WTA winners included Uganda’s Leading hotel -Kampala Serena Hotel, Uganda’s Leading Hotel Suite – Royal Suite at Kampala Serena Hotel, Uganda’s Leading Tented Safari Camp 2022 Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Camp and Uganda’s Leading Tour Operator GoExplore.

List of winners on the continental stage :

Africa’s Leading Airline 2022 – Kenya Airways

Africa’s Leading Airline – Business Class 2022 – Kenya Airways

Africa’s Leading Airline – Economy Class 2022 – Ethiopian Airlines

Africa’s Leading Airline Brand 2022 – Kenya Airways

Africa’s Leading Airport 2022 – Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

Africa’s Leading Airport Hotel 2022 – Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport, Kenya

Africa’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2022 – Diamonds Dream of Africa, Kenya

Africa’s Leading Beach Destination 2022 – Zanzibar, Tanzania

Africa’s Leading Beach Resort 2022 – Swahili Beach, Kenya

Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2022 – Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa

Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand 2022 – Mantis Collection

Africa’s Leading Boutique Resort 2022 – Billionaire Resort & Retreat, Kenya

Africa’s Leading Business Car Rental Company 2022 – Avis

Africa’s Leading Business Hotel 2022 – Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria

Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2022 – Nairobi, Kenya

Africa’s Leading Car Rental Company 2022 – Avis

Africa’s Leading Casino Resort 2022 – Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, Morocco

Africa’s Leading City Destination 2022 – Cape Town, South Africa

Africa’s Leading City Hotel 2022 – Fairmont The Norfolk, Kenya

Africa’s Leading Conference Hotel 2022 – Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda

Africa’s Leading Conservation Company 2022 – Ol Pejeta Conservancy

Africa’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 – Oceania Cruises

Africa’s Leading Cruise Port 2022 – Port of Mombasa, Kenya

Africa’s Leading Design Hotel 2022 – The Silo Hotel, South Africa

Africa’s Leading Destination 2022 – Kenya

Africa’s Leading Destination Management Company 2022 – Thompsons Africa

Africa’s Leading Family Resort 2022 – Baobab Beach Resort & Spa, Kenya

Africa’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 – Durban, South Africa

Africa’s Leading Green Hotel 2022 – Aberdare Country Club, Kenya

Africa’s Leading Hotel 2022 – Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club

Africa’s Leading Hotel Brand 2022 – Radisson Blu

Africa’s Leading Hotel Residences 2022 – The Residences at Leopard Beach Resort & Spa, Kenya

Africa’s Leading Hotel Suite 2022 – Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa

Africa’s Leading Inflight Magazine 2022 – Msafiri (Kenya Airways)

Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2022 – Jambojet

Africa’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022 – The Silo Hotel, South Africa

Africa’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2022 – Grand Riad @ Royal Mansour Marrakech, Morocco

Africa’s Leading Luxury Island 2022 – Thanda Island, Tanzania

Africa’s Leading Luxury Lodge 2022 – Silvan Safari, South Africa

Africa’s Leading Luxury Private Villa 202 – Sirai House, Kenya

Africa’s Leading Luxury Resort 2022 – The Oberoi, Marrakech, Morocco