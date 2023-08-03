Uganda Tourism Board’s New Hotel Classification

Lilly Ajarova CEO (UTB), Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA)Chairperson and Vice Chairperson Board of UTB, Susan Muhwezi, Broadford Ochieng, Deputy CEO(UTB) and Jean Byamugisha, Executive Director (UHOA) explained this initiative by the national tourism board.

The exercise will be conducted in phases to cover the entire country.

The first phase which began on 1st August and shall last until 4th September 2023 will be conducted around Kampala, Entebbe, Jinja, Masaka, Mbarara, Fort- Portal, and Mbale cities.

Ms. Lilly Ajarova revealed that the exercise is in fulfillment of one of UTB’s mandates to carry out Quality Assurance of the tourism sector as enshrined in the Tourism Act 2008.

As summer heat has sent US flight delays, cancellations, and strandings soaring, passengers can turn to www.FlyersRights.org website, telephone hotline 877-FLYERS6 or [email protected] as well as www.transportation.gov/airconsumer for information, guidance and filing complaints.

“Section (J) UTB enforces and monitors standards and (K) mandates us to register, inspect, license, and class tourism enterprises,” she said. The exercise aligns the country and tourism players to the provisions of Article 115(2) of the East African Treaty.

In the treaty. Tourism is one of the identified sectors where partner states work together in a coordinated manner, to develop quality accommodation and catering facilities for visitors within the region.

Mrs. Susan Muhwezi explained that UHOA and the private sector were fully in support of the exercise and urged hoteliers to participate for the good of the industry.

She said grading will add value to their investments through increased marketing of the facilities within the accredited grades. She explained that the exercise is a vital component of marketing Uganda as a competitive tourist destination that observes good standards for visitor enjoyment.

Mr. Bradford Ochieng revealed that UTB was working tirelessly to tick off all the Five “As” of tourism that includes Attractions, Amenities, Activities, Accessibility and Accommodation. He explained that accommodation was one of the important components in streamlining standards that make Uganda a competitive destination.

Ms. Byamugisha Jean noted that grading is important in aligning the industry to international standards as well as managing guest expectations and it supports the pricing systems of hotels. It will therefore create a positive impact because of the improved quality of tourism products and services offered to tourists.

Field assessment teams have received ICT equipment that is preloaded with automated classification Systems making it efficient and effective to carry out their work seamlessly. Uganda Tourism Board is determined to ensure enforcement of the standard protocols for the well-being and growth of the sector.

Not all tourists should feel safe when traveling to Uganda: The World Tourism Network alerts travelers to be aware of capital punishment being enforced against LGBTQ people in Uganda, including the mandate to report any “suspicious activities” to authorities.

(added by the eTurboNews Assignment Editor)