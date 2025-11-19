Uganda Tourism Board Shake-Up: What To Expect from the New CEO Juliana Kagwa?

Juliana Kagwa’s appointment as CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board signals a strategic shift toward market-driven destination management. With a background in corporate brand building, she is expected to drive stronger global positioning, enforce quality standards, and improve coordination across Uganda’s fragmented tourism ecosystem as the sector seeks renewed competitiveness. This was seen in action at World Travel Market London earlier this month.

Uganda’s tourism industry is entering a defining moment—one marked by a leadership shift that could either reposition the country on the global stage or expose deeper structural weaknesses that have long gone unaddressed. The appointment of Juliana Kagwa as Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has drawn both praise and sharp questions from sector insiders, many of whom see the move as a calculated attempt to overhaul a system struggling with poor visibility, inconsistent standards, and fragmented policy execution.

Kagwa, a seasoned brand strategist with more than 20 years in FMCG and agribusiness, steps into an institution that has in recent years been criticized for lackluster global campaigns, underfunding, and limited coordination among government agencies responsible for tourism. Her corporate reputation—marked by efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and bold marketing—has set expectations high. But it has also intensified scrutiny.

L-R: Juliana Kagwa, CEO Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiques Uganda, Hon. Tom R. Butimer

A Uganda Tourism Sector in Crisis Management Mode

Tourism contributes significantly to Uganda’s GDP and rural employment, yet the industry has not fully recovered from recent global shocks. Operators point to familiar problems: weak destination branding, insufficient infrastructure outside major parks, recurring safety concerns, and gaps in regulation and grading of accommodation.

UTB, charged with promotion, licensing, and quality assurance, has long struggled to match the agility of competing tourism boards in Kenya and Rwanda. Analysts say the board has historically lacked the sharp commercial mindset required to compete in an increasingly crowded global market.

This is where Kagwa’s appointment has raised eyebrows. She is not a tourism insider, nor does she come from conservation circles. Instead, she arrives with a reputation for turning consumer brands into household names—a background some critics view as refreshing, and others see as mismatched with the complex socio-environmental landscape of tourism.

The Corporate Strategist’s Playbook Meets Public-Sector Realities

Sources within the tourism ministry say Kagwa was selected precisely because the industry needs a reset. “Uganda doesn’t have a tourism product problem,” one senior official said. “It has a visibility problem. A storytelling problem. A coordination problem. That’s branding work.”

But branding alone will not solve longstanding structural weaknesses.

A review of past UTB audits shows repeated gaps in licensing enforcement, accountability for promotional budgets, and inconsistencies in tourism grading. The private sector has complained for years about slow regulatory processes and limited transparency in how tourism campaigns are awarded and executed.

Kagwa will need to navigate a bureaucracy known for political interference and slow implementation timelines. Her challenge will be translating corporate discipline into a government machine not always built for speed or clarity.

The Hidden Battleground: Competing Stakeholders and Fragmented Mandates

Tourism in Uganda operates across multiple spheres:

UTB handles promotion and quality assurance

Uganda Wildlife Authority manages parks and conservation revenue

Local governments regulate community tourism projects

The Ministry of Tourism oversees policy

Private operators drive the bulk of investment

These overlapping mandates have historically created tension, especially around revenue sharing, decision-making, and marketing strategy. Rwanda and Kenya, by contrast, have more centralized and better coordinated tourism systems—a fact not lost on industry observers.

Kagwa’s ability to align these actors may determine whether her leadership succeeds or becomes another chapter in Uganda’s cycle of well-intentioned but stalled reforms.

Gender, Power, and the Politics of Leadership

Kagwa’s appointment also lands at a moment of continental transformation. Across Africa, women are increasingly breaking into senior leadership roles in tourism, finance, aviation, and public administration. But visibility does not guarantee influence.

Investigations into previous boards shows that female leaders often face steeper expectations and political scrutiny. Their decisions are more likely to be policed, and failures are more likely to be amplified.

Interviews with women executives in East African tourism highlight persistent gendered challenges:

being excluded from informal networks where major deals are brokered

balancing high-pressure roles with cultural expectations

navigating male-dominated security, wildlife, and policy institutions

Kagwa, known for her assertive management style, is expected to face similar dynamics—especially as she pushes for accountability in a sector where entrenched interests resist disruption.

Where the Pressure Will Be Highest

1. Rebuilding Trust with Private Operators

Operators have long argued that UTB’s promotional strategies lack transparency and measurable ROI. Kagwa will need to introduce rigorous performance metrics and evidence-based marketing, while proving that funds are being deployed effectively.

2. Repositioning “Brand Uganda”

Early interviews suggest she intends to elevate authenticity, sustainability, and community-centered tourism. But rebranding a nation requires significant funding and political buy-in—neither of which is guaranteed.

3. Enforcing Quality Standards

Many Ugandan accommodations operate without proper grading, and enforcement has been inconsistent. Cracking down will require political courage and may provoke backlash from business owners accustomed to lax regulation.

4. Coordinating Across Agencies

Perhaps her toughest assignment: forcing alignment in a system historically defined by silos.

A High-Stakes Experiment in Leadership

Kagwa’s rise signals a new willingness to try a different kind of leadership—one rooted in modern brand-building, corporate efficiency, and strategic storytelling. But tourism is not a product on a shelf. It is a complex ecosystem where livelihoods, conservation, national identity, and international perception intersect.

The question now is whether her skills can transform more than just a brand—whether they can reshape a system.

Uganda’s tourism future may depend on it.