Uganda Travel African Tourism Board Breaking Travel News Entertainment News Music News NewsBrief

Uganda Music Festival to Bring in $10 Million

Add Comment
20 hours ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
uganda, Uganda Music Festival to Bring in $10 Million, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz

SME in Travel? Click here!

The biggest tourism event in Uganda will attract around 4,000 tourists this year from November 9-12 at the 4-day Nyege Nyege music festival.

This annual event which began in 2015 will provide over a total of 4,000 direct and indirect jobs this year. Over 150 vendors are being selected to send goods and services as well as provide support services for visiting artists, professional service companies, and accommodation and travel bookings.

Nyege Nyege has been named the country’s “Tourism Event of the Year” and “Best Music and Dance Festival” by UK music magazine FACT and “Best Overall Tourism Event of the Year” by the Uganda Tourism Board.

Event organizers confirm it will showcase over 300 artists in Jinja on the banks of Lake Victoria across 9 states. It is expected to that over 10,000 event ticket holders will participate with other activities on offer such as boat trips and other water activities, wellness programs, a theatre showcasing African cinema, crafts, and food experiences.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing