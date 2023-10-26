Uganda Music Festival to Bring in $10 Million

The biggest tourism event in Uganda will attract around 4,000 tourists this year from November 9-12 at the 4-day Nyege Nyege music festival.

This annual event which began in 2015 will provide over a total of 4,000 direct and indirect jobs this year. Over 150 vendors are being selected to send goods and services as well as provide support services for visiting artists, professional service companies, and accommodation and travel bookings.

Nyege Nyege has been named the country’s “Tourism Event of the Year” and “Best Music and Dance Festival” by UK music magazine FACT and “Best Overall Tourism Event of the Year” by the Uganda Tourism Board.

Event organizers confirm it will showcase over 300 artists in Jinja on the banks of Lake Victoria across 9 states. It is expected to that over 10,000 event ticket holders will participate with other activities on offer such as boat trips and other water activities, wellness programs, a theatre showcasing African cinema, crafts, and food experiences.