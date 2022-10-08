Uganda: Country safe for travelers despite Ebola outbreak

The Ministry of Health reiterated that travel to and within Uganda is SAFE for all domestic and international travelers.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a travel advisory on the Ebola virus, since it declared an outbreak of the disease September 20, 2022, after a case was confirmed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital.

According to a statement issued by Uganda’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health (MoH), as of today (October 7,2022), Uganda has registered 44 confirmed Ebola cases and 10 deaths during the current outbreak.

Mubende District is the epicenter of the current Ebola outbreak, with sporadic cases in Kassanda, Kyegegwa, Kagadi and Bunyagabu districts.

All these areas are more than 100km away from the capital city of Kampala. The rest of the country is free from Ebola and there are no travel restrictions.

According to the Secretary, the Government of Uganda and Partners have put out measures to control the outbreak. The number of cases has since decreased. All the contacts within Mubende and the neighboring districts have been identified and isolated and are being followed on a daily basis.

All tourist attraction including national parks are safe for both local and foreign tourists.

The current Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the country is under control and all people planning to travel to Uganda are encouraged to continue with their plans.