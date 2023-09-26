Uber at Václav Havel Airport Prague

Uber had was the winner of the bidding on the concession to provide taxi service at Václav Havel Airport Prague. The launch of the winner’s activities was originally scheduled in the spring. However, the unsuccessful tenderer filed an appeal with the Office for the Protection of Economic Competition of the Czech Republic, which made it impossible for the airport to finalize the tender process, temporarily blocking it.

At the beginning of September, the Antimonopoly Office confirmed that Prague Airport had set the parameters of the concession procedure in accordance with the law, just as it performed the selection of the winning bidder, which became Uber.

The new taxi service provider will provide its services under the constant control of the airport, focusing not only on the quality of the service, but also the price regulation compliance. All rides, even those outside of Prague, must adhere to the municipality’s maximum price regulation.