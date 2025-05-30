UN Tourism has a new Secretary-General for Tourism. This candidate is the first woman holding this post and is someone the world hasn’t heard much about. Her name is Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais from the United Arab Emirates. She is the owner’s daughter of the Rotana Hotel Group.

Current premium viewers: 9

24 votes for UAE, 11 for Greece – this is the outcome at the ongoing UN-Tourism Executive Council meeting in Madrid.

Always follow the money.

Money broke the manipulation, Zurab Pololikashvili’s put the UN-Tourism system in, and money established a new leader replacing Zurab. The glamour behind the United Arab Emirates as a travel and tourism powerhouse and the money behind this country excited the world of tourism ministers.

The experience and qualifications of a person mandated to run an important organization, such as UN-Tourism, are not the primary criteria for this position. The key is the money and influence based on wealth. Wealth and money can also do a lot of good, so world tourism is now counting on this good intention by the young UAE candidate to be guided by the millions of people putting their livelihood and hope behind this vote.

In the first round, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, the candidate from the United Arab Emirates, who had been a complete outsider with little experience, received the most votes, creating a second round between the UAE and Greece. The UAE had 16 votes, Greece had 11, Mexico had 6, and Ghana had 2. It becomes clear that all of Africa voted for either Ghana or the United Arab Emirates.

In the second round, the UAE candidate got 24 votes, Greece 11.

It also sadly means that UN tourism votes are for sale and are influenced by politics, rather than the qualifications of the candidate. This vote is not only a significant blow to the two serious contenders, Gloria Guevara and Harry Theoharis, but also to Saudi Arabia, given its support for the Greek candidate.

There are many qualified candidates in the United Arab Emirates. Still, unfortunately, given her experience, track record, and lack of responsiveness, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais would have to surpass expectations in her performance, just as she had surprised the world by achieving such a result with the massive amount of money spent quietly and out of public view to support this outcome.

At the 123rd executive council meeting in Madrid, voting for the new secretary general of UN-Tourism began after 2:30 pm local time.

Delegates were asked to come forward one by one to cast their secret vote. This was after candidates gave their pitches to delegates attending from the 35 member countries around the globe, and whirlwind discussions ensued on attempts to manipulate this process. After this was resolved, the voting process opened to all attendees today, marking it a more transparent shift in the way this process had been conducted in previous years.

Competitors

Five candidates from Greece, Ghana, Mexico, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are competing for the post to lead this UN-affiliated agency after January 1, 2026.

One of the most critical moves initiated yesterday by Czechia has been entirely ignored by the Secretariat under the leadership of Zurab Pololikashvili so far. This is the request by this member country for the executive council to form a committee to lead the organization between now and the General Assembly in Riyadh in November. Without this the most controversial Secretary General ever will stay on to lead this crippled organization until the newly elect leader will take over on January 1

Gloria Guevara said:

After months of intense work, meetings, international travel, and participation in key events across all five continents, Ministers of Tourism from around the world will vote to elect the next Secretary-General of UN Tourism.

I’ve had the privilege of listening, learning, and sharing a clear vision for A New Era in Tourism, grounded in innovation, sustainability, resilience, and opportunities.



It has been an honour to engage with so many passionate leaders and stakeholders. Today, we look to the future with unity and determination.



🇲🇽 I’m also grateful to the Government of Mexico for supporting me